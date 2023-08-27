Weather Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Monday’s forecast Partly sunny and pleasant. The Boston weather forecast for Monday calls for partly sunny skies. Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe

The Boston weather forecast for Monday calls for pleasant, seasonable conditions across the region.

Forecasters expect a mix of sun and clouds, fairly muggy air, and high temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

Tuesday will see chances for rain, possibly heavy at times.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Boston, MA 70° Not as warm High 72° Low 60° RealFeel® 66 ° F

Humidity 78%

Precipitation 51%

Wind 14 MPH E

Visibility 10MI Hourly Forecast 69 ° 69 degrees suncloud suncloud Precipitation 43% 5PM

68 ° 68 degrees suncloud suncloud Precipitation 47% 6PM

67 ° 67 degrees rain rain Precipitation 51% 7PM

65 ° 65 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 2% 8PM

64 ° 64 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 0% 9PM

63 ° 63 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 0% 10PM

63 ° 63 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 0% 11PM

63 ° 63 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 0% 12AM

63 ° 63 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 0% 1AM

62 ° 62 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 0% 2AM

61 ° 61 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 0% 3AM

60° 60 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 0% 4AM

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Partly sunny with showers Partly sunny with showers 72° 60°

Mon Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 73° 63°

Tue Showers Showers 72° 65°

Wed Rain Rain 75° 60°

Thu Sunny Sunny 73° 60°

Fri Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 75° 63°

Sat Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 80° 65° Down Arrow

