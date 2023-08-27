Weather

Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Monday’s forecast

Partly sunny and pleasant.

The wind aids the fountain, in Quincy’s Hancock Adams Common, in providing a cool mist to those who, sit, walk, or cycle nearby.
The Boston weather forecast for Monday calls for partly sunny skies. Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe

By Jack Pickell

The Boston weather forecast for Monday calls for pleasant, seasonable conditions across the region.

Forecasters expect a mix of sun and clouds, fairly muggy air, and high temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

Tuesday will see chances for rain, possibly heavy at times.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

Boston, MA

70°Not as warm
High 72°Low 60°
  • RealFeel® 66° F
  • Humidity 78%
  • Precipitation 51%
  • Wind 14 MPH E
  • Visibility 10MI

Hourly Forecast

  • 69° 69 degrees suncloud suncloud Precipitation 43% 5PM
  • 68° 68 degrees suncloud suncloud Precipitation 47% 6PM
  • 67° 67 degrees rain rain Precipitation 51% 7PM
  • 65° 65 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 2% 8PM
  • 64° 64 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 0% 9PM
  • 63° 63 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 0% 10PM
  • 63° 63 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 0% 11PM
  • 63° 63 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 0% 12AM
  • 63° 63 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 0% 1AM
  • 62° 62 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 0% 2AM
  • 61° 61 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 0% 3AM
  • 60° 60 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 0% 4AM

    72° 60°
  • Mon August 28
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    73° 63°
  • Tue August 29
    Showers
    Showers
    72° 65°
  • Wed August 30
    Rain
    Rain
    75° 60°
  • Thu August 31
    Sunny
    Sunny
    73° 60°
  • Fri September 01
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    75° 63°
  • Sat September 02
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    80° 65°

