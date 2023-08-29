Weather

Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s forecast

Showers and thunderstorms.

After shopping at the Fruit Center Marketplace (cq), in Milton, this man rushes to his truck, in a downpour.
The Boston weather forecast for Wednesday calls for showers and thunderstorms. Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe

By Jack Pickell

The Boston weather forecast for Wednesday calls for rainy conditions across the region.

Forecasters expect showers and thunderstorms with locally heavy downpours. Highs will be in the 70s.

The rain clears out by Wednesday evening ahead of a beautiful, sunny, fall-like day on Thursday.

