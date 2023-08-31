Weather Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Friday’s forecast Beautiful, fall-like conditions. The Boston weather forecast for Friday calls for a beautiful day with low humidity. Lane Turner/The Boston Globe

The Boston weather forecast for Friday sounds a lot like Thursday’s — beautiful, fall-like conditions.

Forecasters expect plenty of sunshine, low humidity, and high temperatures in the 70s. Sea breezes will keep it a bit cooler along the coast.

Sunny, warmer, and more humid weather is expected over Labor Day Weekend.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Boston, MA 68° Sunny and pleasant High 73° Low 58° RealFeel® 68 ° F

Humidity 60%

Precipitation 0%

Wind 14 MPH SE

Visibility 10MI Hourly Forecast 70 ° 70 degrees sun sun Precipitation 0% 5PM

69 ° 69 degrees sun sun Precipitation 0% 6PM

68 ° 68 degrees sun sun Precipitation 0% 7PM

65 ° 65 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 8PM

63 ° 63 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 9PM

62 ° 62 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 10PM

61 ° 61 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 11PM

60 ° 60 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 12AM

59 ° 59 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 1AM

59 ° 59 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 2AM

58 ° 58 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 3AM

57° 57 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 4AM

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Sunny Sunny 73° 58°

Fri Sunny Sunny 73° 59°

Sat Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 80° 63°

Sun Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 82° 67°

Mon Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 84° 69°

Tue Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 79° 65°

Wed Partly sunny Partly sunny 79° 67° Down Arrow

