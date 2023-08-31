Weather

Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Friday’s forecast

Beautiful, fall-like conditions.

Boston weather , MA. 05/16/23 - Kenmore Square, Commonwealth Avenue, and the Citgo sign.
The Boston weather forecast for Friday calls for a beautiful day with low humidity. Lane Turner/The Boston Globe

By Jack Pickell

The Boston weather forecast for Friday sounds a lot like Thursday’s — beautiful, fall-like conditions.

Forecasters expect plenty of sunshine, low humidity, and high temperatures in the 70s. Sea breezes will keep it a bit cooler along the coast.

Sunny, warmer, and more humid weather is expected over Labor Day Weekend.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

Boston, MA

68°Sunny and pleasant
High 73°Low 58°
  • RealFeel® 68° F
  • Humidity 60%
  • Precipitation 0%
  • Wind 14 MPH SE
  • Visibility 10MI

Hourly Forecast

  • 70° 70 degrees sun sun Precipitation 0% 5PM
  • 69° 69 degrees sun sun Precipitation 0% 6PM
  • 68° 68 degrees sun sun Precipitation 0% 7PM
  • 65° 65 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 8PM
  • 63° 63 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 9PM
  • 62° 62 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 10PM
  • 61° 61 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 11PM
  • 60° 60 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 12AM
  • 59° 59 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 1AM
  • 59° 59 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 2AM
  • 58° 58 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 3AM
  • 57° 57 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 4AM

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today August 31
    Sunny
    Sunny
    73° 58°
  • Fri September 01
    Sunny
    Sunny
    73° 59°
  • Sat September 02
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    80° 63°
  • Sun September 03
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    82° 67°
  • Mon September 04
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    84° 69°
  • Tue September 05
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    79° 65°
  • Wed September 06
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    79° 67°

