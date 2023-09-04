Weather

Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s forecast

Warm and muggy.

Shorts were in order on a warm summer morning in Boston for one bike rider.
The Boston weather forecast for Tuesday calls for warm, muggy conditions. Jonathan Wiggs /Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

The Boston weather forecast for Tuesday calls for warm, humid conditions across the region.

Forecasters expect mostly sunny skies, muggy air, and high temperatures in the 80s with slightly cooler temperatures along the coast.

Wednesday and Thursday look warm and muggy as well.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

Boston, MA

77°Mostly sunny; humid
High 79°Low 69°
  • RealFeel® 78° F
  • Humidity 63%
  • Precipitation 0%
  • Wind 12 MPH ESE
  • Visibility 10MI

Hourly Forecast

  • 75° 75 degrees sun sun Precipitation 0% 5PM
  • 73° 73 degrees suncloud suncloud Precipitation 0% 6PM
  • 72° 72 degrees suncloud suncloud Precipitation 0% 7PM
  • 70° 70 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 0% 8PM
  • 67° 67 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 0% 9PM
  • 68° 68 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 10PM
  • 69° 69 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 11PM
  • 68° 68 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 12AM
  • 67° 67 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 0% 1AM
  • 67° 67 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 0% 2AM
  • 67° 67 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 0% 3AM
  • 67° 67 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 0% 4AM

