Weather Here’s how hot it’s going to get across Massachusetts this week The interior of the state will likely reach into the mid 90s. In some places, it may feel like it's 100 degrees.

Bay Staters should prepare for hot and humid weather this week. Local meteorologists warn that temperatures will likely reach the mid 90s during the day in most of the state through Friday.

National Weather Service’s (NWS) heat advisory begins Wednesday at 11 a.m. and ends Thursday at 8 p.m. The warning applies to most of Massachusetts, from the Connecticut River Valley up into Essex County and down into northern Bristol County.

NWS meteorologist Kristie Smith said the intense heat will begin Wednesday when temperatures in the interior of the state are expected to peak at 90 to 95 degrees.

The coast and Cape will likely see milder temperatures due to the sea breeze, as will the Berkshires due to high elevation, Smith said. But temperatures in those areas are still expected to reach the mid 80s on Wednesday.

The heat will peak Thursday when temperatures across the state are expected to climb about five degrees higher than the previous day, Smith said. It’s unlikely that the actual temperature will reach 100 degrees anywhere in the state, she said, but some areas will feel that hot.

“That would be most likely in the Merrimack and Connecticut River Valleys, so places like Lawrence, Lowell, and Springfield where the apparent temperature will feel like 100,” she said.

Oppressive heat and humidity build through late week. We anticipate that Thursday will be the hottest day of the week, but head index values of 95F+ may persist into Friday!



If you spend an extended amount of time outdoors, please take extra precautions! pic.twitter.com/KiNcAogBue — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) September 5, 2023

It’s unclear right now whether the heat will continue into Friday, Smith said. A cooler air mass will make its way through the state, but right now it seems like it won’t reach the state until later that day, she said.

Friday’s temperatures are expected to be similar to Wednesday, Smith said, reaching into the mid 90s in the interior of the state and the mid 80s along the coast and in the Berkshires.

The days this week are expected to be sunny, providing no relief from the heat, according to the service’s forecast. Lows at night are expected to dip into the low 70s.

The weather service recommends drinking lots of fluids, staying in air-conditioned rooms, keeping out of the sun, and checking up on relatives and neighbors.

“If [you] spend any prolonged period of time outdoors, just make sure you stay hydrated and take frequent breaks; wear white, loose clothing; and try to keep yourself cool,” Smith said.

Here’s what local meteorologists are saying:

Heat advisory expanded east to about I95 Wednesday and Thursday…feels-like temperatures nearing 100 degrees pic.twitter.com/utFOGCiV8P — Terry Eliasen (@TerryWBZ) September 5, 2023

The first day of school for Boston could be the hottest day of 2023. With dewpoints in the low 70s, it will be uncomfortable in any classrooms without AC. #wbz pic.twitter.com/vJyY6wVRIl — Eric Fisher (@ericfisher) September 5, 2023

It's a September Scorcher out this week! Fitting that it's after Labor Day, and kids are back in school.



Monitor outdoor sports, and stay hydrated this week!https://t.co/NkvEgVUzhp

📲🦚:@Peacock TV x NBC Boston News Channel pic.twitter.com/3CAWU6spZB — Tevin Wooten (@TevinWooten) September 5, 2023

TUESDAY AM weather update ⤵️

Summer heat 🥵 and humidity in September for the next several days. Sea breezes will keep it a little cooler at the coast. #WCVB pic.twitter.com/925GXQOaMJ — Cindy Fitzgibbon (@Met_CindyFitz) September 5, 2023

Dew points will waiver around 70° most of this week. That means NO HUMIDITY RELIEF. @boston25 #mawx #newengland pic.twitter.com/ByyFGANa7X — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) September 5, 2023

High humidity through the week. pic.twitter.com/yiwxL1Tk66 — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) September 5, 2023

Similar temp pattern tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/8vjdZCTVei — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) September 5, 2023