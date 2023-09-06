Weather
Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s forecast
Continued hot, humid conditions.
The Boston weather forecast for Thursday calls for a peak to the region’s recent stretch of hot, muggy conditions.
Forecasters expect mostly sunny skies, humid air, and high temperatures reaching the low to mid 90s in many spots.
More hot, humid weather is expected on Friday along with chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Daily Local Weather Forecast
Hourly Forecast
-
86°
86 degrees
suncloud
suncloud
Precipitation 0%
6PM
-
84°
84 degrees
suncloud
suncloud
Precipitation 0%
7PM
-
82°
82 degrees
moon
moon
Precipitation 0%
8PM
-
80°
80 degrees
moon
moon
Precipitation 0%
9PM
-
77°
77 degrees
moon
moon
Precipitation 0%
10PM
-
75°
75 degrees
moon
moon
Precipitation 0%
11PM
-
75°
75 degrees
moon
moon
Precipitation 0%
12AM
-
74°
74 degrees
moon
moon
Precipitation 0%
1AM
-
73°
73 degrees
moon
moon
Precipitation 0%
2AM
-
73°
73 degrees
moon
moon
Precipitation 0%
3AM
-
72°
72 degrees
moon
moon
Precipitation 0%
4AM
-
71°
71 degrees
moon
moon
Precipitation 0%
5AM
Daily Local Weather Forecast
-
Today
September 06
Mostly sunny
-
Thu
September 07
Intermittent clouds
Intermittent clouds
89°
73°
-
Fri
September 08
Intermittent clouds
Intermittent clouds
86°
71°
-
Sat
September 09
Mostly cloudy
-
Sun
September 10
Thunderstorms
-
Mon
September 11
Thunderstorms
-
Tue
September 12
Intermittent clouds
Intermittent clouds
75°
63°
