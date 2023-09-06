Weather

Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s forecast

Continued hot, humid conditions.

Boston weather -- Hot day running in September as if July along the Charles River in Cambridge.
The Boston weather forecast for Thursday calls for hot, humid conditions. David L Ryan/The Boston Globe

By Jack Pickell

The Boston weather forecast for Thursday calls for a peak to the region’s recent stretch of hot, muggy conditions.

Forecasters expect mostly sunny skies, humid air, and high temperatures reaching the low to mid 90s in many spots.

More hot, humid weather is expected on Friday along with chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms.

