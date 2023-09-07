Weather Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Friday’s forecast More hot, humid weather. The Boston weather forecast for Friday calls for continued hot, humid conditions. Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe

The Boston weather forecast for Friday calls for yet another day of unseasonably hot, sticky conditions.

Forecasters expect partly cloudy skies, humid air, and high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

Saturday and Sunday will be a bit cooler but still humid with chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Boston, MA 84° Mostly sunny; humid High 93° Low 72° RealFeel® 88 ° F

Humidity 64%

Precipitation 7%

Wind 13 MPH ESE

Visibility 10MI Hourly Forecast 84 ° 84 degrees sun sun Precipitation 0% 6PM

83 ° 83 degrees sun sun Precipitation 0% 7PM

82 ° 82 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 7% 8PM

79 ° 79 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 7% 9PM

78 ° 78 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 7% 10PM

77 ° 77 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 7% 11PM

76 ° 76 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 7% 12AM

75 ° 75 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 5% 1AM

74 ° 74 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 1% 2AM

73 ° 73 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 1% 3AM

73 ° 73 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 1% 4AM

72° 72 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 1% 5AM

powered by:

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 93° 72°

Fri Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 87° 73°

Sat Thunderstorms Thunderstorms 84° 70°

Sun Thunderstorms Thunderstorms 78° 68°

Mon Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms 77° 64°

Tue Showers Showers 75° 63°

Wed Rain Rain 72° 62° Down Arrow

powered by: