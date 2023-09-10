Weather Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Monday’s forecast Another muggy day with showers and thunderstorms. The Boston weather forecast for Monday calls for more showers and thunderstorms. Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe

The Boston weather forecast for Monday calls for more muggy and sometimes rainy conditions.

Forecasters expect a cloudy, humid day with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 70s.

Scattered showers will be possible on Tuesday as well.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Boston, MA 70° Thunderstorms High 74° Low 68° RealFeel® 68 ° F

Humidity 89%

Precipitation 51%

Wind 3 MPH ENE

Visibility 10MI Hourly Forecast 70 ° 70 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 37% 9PM

70 ° 70 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 40% 10PM

70 ° 70 degrees thunder thunder Precipitation 51% 11PM

70 ° 70 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 47% 12AM

70 ° 70 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 39% 1AM

70 ° 70 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 30% 2AM

70 ° 70 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 30% 3AM

69 ° 69 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 36% 4AM

69 ° 69 degrees thunder thunder Precipitation 51% 5AM

69 ° 69 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 47% 6AM

69 ° 69 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 40% 7AM

70° 70 degrees suncloud suncloud Precipitation 34% 8AM

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Thunderstorms Thunderstorms 74° 68°

Mon Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms 75° 67°

Tue Cloudy Cloudy 75° 66°

Wed Thunderstorms Thunderstorms 75° 63°

Thu Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 75° 59°

Fri Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 73° 62°

Sat Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 71° 61° Down Arrow

