Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Monday’s forecast

Another muggy day with showers and thunderstorms.

Heavy rain in Boston on Summer street and Atlantic Avenue.
The Boston weather forecast for Monday calls for more showers and thunderstorms. Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe

By Jack Pickell

The Boston weather forecast for Monday calls for more muggy and sometimes rainy conditions.

Forecasters expect a cloudy, humid day with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 70s.

Scattered showers will be possible on Tuesday as well.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

Boston, MA

70°Thunderstorms
High 74°Low 68°
  • RealFeel® 68° F
  • Humidity 89%
  • Precipitation 51%
  • Wind 3 MPH ENE
  • Visibility 10MI

Hourly Forecast

  • 70° 70 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 37% 9PM
  • 70° 70 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 40% 10PM
  • 70° 70 degrees thunder thunder Precipitation 51% 11PM
  • 70° 70 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 47% 12AM
  • 70° 70 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 39% 1AM
  • 70° 70 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 30% 2AM
  • 70° 70 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 30% 3AM
  • 69° 69 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 36% 4AM
  • 69° 69 degrees thunder thunder Precipitation 51% 5AM
  • 69° 69 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 47% 6AM
  • 69° 69 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 40% 7AM
  • 70° 70 degrees suncloud suncloud Precipitation 34% 8AM

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today September 10
    Thunderstorms
    Thunderstorms
    74° 68°
  • Mon September 11
    Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms
    Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms
    75° 67°
  • Tue September 12
    Cloudy
    Cloudy
    75° 66°
  • Wed September 13
    Thunderstorms
    Thunderstorms
    75° 63°
  • Thu September 14
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    75° 59°
  • Fri September 15
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    73° 62°
  • Sat September 16
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    71° 61°

