Weather
Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Monday’s forecast
Another muggy day with showers and thunderstorms.
The Boston weather forecast for Monday calls for more muggy and sometimes rainy conditions.
Forecasters expect a cloudy, humid day with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 70s.
Scattered showers will be possible on Tuesday as well.
