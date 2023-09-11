Weather
Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s forecast
A cloudy, muggy day.
The Boston weather forecast for Tuesday calls for a gray, muggy day.
Forecasters expect morning fog and clouds throughout the day. Scattered showers are possible. It will be muggy with high temperatures in the 70s.
Heavier rain is in the forecast for Wednesday.
Daily Local Weather Forecast
Hourly Forecast
-
71°
71 degrees
thunder
thunder
Precipitation 64%
5PM
-
71°
71 degrees
thunder
thunder
Precipitation 57%
6PM
-
70°
70 degrees
clouds
clouds
Precipitation 49%
7PM
-
69°
69 degrees
thunder
thunder
Precipitation 65%
8PM
-
68°
68 degrees
mooncloud
mooncloud
Precipitation 49%
9PM
-
69°
69 degrees
mooncloud
mooncloud
Precipitation 49%
10PM
-
68°
68 degrees
mooncloud
mooncloud
Precipitation 49%
11PM
-
68°
68 degrees
mooncloud
mooncloud
Precipitation 49%
12AM
-
68°
68 degrees
thunder
thunder
Precipitation 65%
1AM
-
68°
68 degrees
clouds
clouds
Precipitation 25%
2AM
-
68°
68 degrees
clouds
clouds
Precipitation 20%
3AM
-
68°
68 degrees
clouds
clouds
Precipitation 20%
4AM
powered by:
Daily Local Weather Forecast
-
Today
September 11
Thunderstorms
-
Tue
September 12
Showers
-
Wed
September 13
Thunderstorms
-
Thu
September 14
Mostly sunny
-
Fri
September 15
Partly sunny
-
Sat
September 16
Rain
-
Sun
September 17
Mostly sunny
powered by:
Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.