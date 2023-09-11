Weather Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s forecast A cloudy, muggy day. The Boston weather forecast for Tuesday calls for clouds and chances for scattered showers. Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe

The Boston weather forecast for Tuesday calls for a gray, muggy day.

Forecasters expect morning fog and clouds throughout the day. Scattered showers are possible. It will be muggy with high temperatures in the 70s.

Heavier rain is in the forecast for Wednesday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Boston, MA 71° Thunderstorms High 72° Low 67° RealFeel® 70 ° F

Humidity 93%

Precipitation 65%

Wind 7 MPH E

Visibility 6MI Hourly Forecast 71 ° 71 degrees thunder thunder Precipitation 64% 5PM

71 ° 71 degrees thunder thunder Precipitation 57% 6PM

70 ° 70 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 49% 7PM

69 ° 69 degrees thunder thunder Precipitation 65% 8PM

68 ° 68 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 49% 9PM

69 ° 69 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 49% 10PM

68 ° 68 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 49% 11PM

68 ° 68 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 49% 12AM

68 ° 68 degrees thunder thunder Precipitation 65% 1AM

68 ° 68 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 25% 2AM

68 ° 68 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 20% 3AM

68° 68 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 20% 4AM

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Thunderstorms Thunderstorms 72° 67°

Tue Showers Showers 74° 67°

Wed Thunderstorms Thunderstorms 75° 63°

Thu Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 75° 59°

Fri Partly sunny Partly sunny 71° 62°

Sat Rain Rain 66° 59°

Sun Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 75° 63° Down Arrow

