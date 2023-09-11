Weather

Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s forecast

A cloudy, muggy day.

Boston weather --, MA - 6/24/2020: Men work on the tower restoration at the First Baptist Church of Boston in Boston, MA on June 24, 2020.
The Boston weather forecast for Tuesday calls for clouds and chances for scattered showers. Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe

By Jack Pickell

The Boston weather forecast for Tuesday calls for a gray, muggy day.

Forecasters expect morning fog and clouds throughout the day. Scattered showers are possible. It will be muggy with high temperatures in the 70s.

Heavier rain is in the forecast for Wednesday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

Boston, MA

71°Thunderstorms
High 72°Low 67°
  • RealFeel® 70° F
  • Humidity 93%
  • Precipitation 65%
  • Wind 7 MPH E
  • Visibility 6MI

Hourly Forecast

  • 71° 71 degrees thunder thunder Precipitation 64% 5PM
  • 71° 71 degrees thunder thunder Precipitation 57% 6PM
  • 70° 70 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 49% 7PM
  • 69° 69 degrees thunder thunder Precipitation 65% 8PM
  • 68° 68 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 49% 9PM
  • 69° 69 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 49% 10PM
  • 68° 68 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 49% 11PM
  • 68° 68 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 49% 12AM
  • 68° 68 degrees thunder thunder Precipitation 65% 1AM
  • 68° 68 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 25% 2AM
  • 68° 68 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 20% 3AM
  • 68° 68 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 20% 4AM

  • Today September 11
    Thunderstorms
    Thunderstorms
    72° 67°
  • Tue September 12
    Showers
    Showers
    74° 67°
  • Wed September 13
    Thunderstorms
    Thunderstorms
    75° 63°
  • Thu September 14
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    75° 59°
  • Fri September 15
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    71° 62°
  • Sat September 16
    Rain
    Rain
    66° 59°
  • Sun September 17
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    75° 63°

