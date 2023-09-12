Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s forecast

The Boston weather forecast for Wednesday calls for more rain with chances for more flooding.
Forecasters expect clouds during the morning with rain arriving later in the day and into the evening. Periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms are possible, and the National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch from 11 a.m. Wednesday until 7 a.m. Thursday. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s.
Thursday begins a stretch of dry, comfortable weather.
