Weather

Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s forecast

More rain and possible flooding.

Boston weather -- 07-18-22: Boston, MA: A backpack wearing pedestrian is reflected in a window of the John Hancock Building as he uses an umbrella to protect himself from the rain.
The Boston weather forecast for Wednesday calls for rain and chances for flooding. Jim Davis/The Boston Globe

By Jack Pickell

The Boston weather forecast for Wednesday calls for more rain with chances for more flooding.

Forecasters expect clouds during the morning with rain arriving later in the day and into the evening. Periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms are possible, and the National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch from 11 a.m. Wednesday until 7 a.m. Thursday. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s.

Thursday begins a stretch of dry, comfortable weather.

