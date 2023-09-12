Weather Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s forecast More rain and possible flooding. The Boston weather forecast for Wednesday calls for rain and chances for flooding. Jim Davis/The Boston Globe

The Boston weather forecast for Wednesday calls for more rain with chances for more flooding.

Forecasters expect clouds during the morning with rain arriving later in the day and into the evening. Periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms are possible, and the National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch from 11 a.m. Wednesday until 7 a.m. Thursday. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s.

📆 Flood Watch – 11 AM Wednesday – 7 AM Thursday

🌧️ 1-2 inches of rain, although localized amounts up to 4 inches are possible.

⚠️ Excessive runoff may result in flooding of streets, urban areas, as well as low-lying, poor drainage and flood-prone locations.#MAwx #RIwx #CTwx pic.twitter.com/ZgS3No9QBH — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) September 12, 2023

Thursday begins a stretch of dry, comfortable weather.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Boston, MA 76° A shower or two High 77° Low 67° RealFeel® 78 ° F

Humidity 79%

Precipitation 51%

Wind 8 MPH SE

Visibility 10MI Hourly Forecast 76 ° 76 degrees rain rain Precipitation 51% 5PM

75 ° 75 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 47% 6PM

73 ° 73 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 43% 7PM

71 ° 71 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 43% 8PM

68 ° 68 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 47% 9PM

69 ° 69 degrees rain rain Precipitation 51% 10PM

68 ° 68 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 40% 11PM

68 ° 68 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 34% 12AM

68 ° 68 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 34% 1AM

67 ° 67 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 34% 2AM

67 ° 67 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 34% 3AM

66° 66 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 39% 4AM

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Showers Showers 77° 67°

Wed Showers Showers 75° 65°

Thu Partly sunny Partly sunny 75° 59°

Fri Partly sunny Partly sunny 69° 60°

Sat Rain Rain 66° 58°

Sun Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 75° 63°

Mon Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 73° 64° Down Arrow

