Weather
Here’s what meteorologists are saying about possible heavy rain and flooding on Wednesday
"More scattered downpours and storms with locally torrential rain/flash flood potential."
An already saturated Boston region is bracing for the possibility of more heavy rains — and possible flooding — on Wednesday.
The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for much of the state from 11 a.m. Wednesday until 7 a.m. Thursday.
Here’s what meteorologists are saying about the possibility of additional flooding.
National Weather Service: “1-2 inches of rain, although localized amounts up to 4 inches are possible.”
Dave Epstein: ‘Not everyone receives the heavy stuff, but many areas are susceptible to it.’
Jeremy Reiner, 7News: ‘Scattered showers and downpours slated for Wednesday midday and afternoon.’
Eric Fisher: WBZ-TV: ‘More scattered downpours and storms with locally torrential rain/flash flood potential.’
Daily Local Weather Forecast
Hourly Forecast
-
70°
70 degrees
rain
rain
Precipitation 42%
10PM
-
69°
69 degrees
rain
rain
Precipitation 47%
11PM
-
69°
69 degrees
rain
rain
Precipitation 47%
12AM
-
68°
68 degrees
mooncloud
mooncloud
Precipitation 43%
1AM
-
67°
67 degrees
clouds
clouds
Precipitation 34%
2AM
-
67°
67 degrees
clouds
clouds
Precipitation 34%
3AM
-
66°
66 degrees
clouds
clouds
Precipitation 40%
4AM
-
66°
66 degrees
rain
rain
Precipitation 51%
5AM
-
65°
65 degrees
rain
rain
Precipitation 51%
6AM
-
66°
66 degrees
rain
rain
Precipitation 51%
7AM
-
68°
68 degrees
clouds
clouds
Precipitation 25%
8AM
-
69°
69 degrees
clouds
clouds
Precipitation 20%
9AM
Daily Local Weather Forecast
-
Today
September 12
Showers
-
Wed
September 13
Showers
-
Thu
September 14
Partly sunny
-
Fri
September 15
Intermittent clouds
Intermittent clouds
69°
60°
-
Sat
September 16
Rain
-
Sun
September 17
Mostly sunny
-
Mon
September 18
Intermittent clouds
Intermittent clouds
73°
64°
