Here’s what meteorologists are saying about possible heavy rain and flooding on Wednesday

"More scattered downpours and storms with locally torrential rain/flash flood potential."

Vehicles make their way through a flooded Lancaster Street during heavy rain in Leominster, Mass., Monday, Sept. 11, 2023.
Vehicles make their way through a flooded Lancaster Street during heavy rain in Leominster, Mass., Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. Rick Cinclair/Worcester Telegram & Gazette via AP

By Jack Pickell

An already saturated Boston region is bracing for the possibility of more heavy rains — and possible flooding — on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for much of the state from 11 a.m. Wednesday until 7 a.m. Thursday.

National Weather Service: “1-2 inches of rain, although localized amounts up to 4 inches are possible.”

Dave Epstein: ‘Not everyone receives the heavy stuff, but many areas are susceptible to it.’

Jeremy Reiner, 7News: ‘Scattered showers and downpours slated for Wednesday midday and afternoon.’

Eric Fisher: WBZ-TV: ‘More scattered downpours and storms with locally torrential rain/flash flood potential.’

Daily Local Weather Forecast

Boston, MA

71°A shower or two
High 77°Low 66°
  • RealFeel® 73° F
  • Humidity 89%
  • Precipitation 51%
  • Wind 3 MPH ESE
  • Visibility 10MI

Hourly Forecast

  • 70° 70 degrees rain rain Precipitation 42% 10PM
  • 69° 69 degrees rain rain Precipitation 47% 11PM
  • 69° 69 degrees rain rain Precipitation 47% 12AM
  • 68° 68 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 43% 1AM
  • 67° 67 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 34% 2AM
  • 67° 67 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 34% 3AM
  • 66° 66 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 40% 4AM
  • 66° 66 degrees rain rain Precipitation 51% 5AM
  • 65° 65 degrees rain rain Precipitation 51% 6AM
  • 66° 66 degrees rain rain Precipitation 51% 7AM
  • 68° 68 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 25% 8AM
  • 69° 69 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 20% 9AM

  • Today September 12
    Showers
    Showers
    77° 66°
  • Wed September 13
    Showers
    Showers
    76° 64°
  • Thu September 14
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    75° 59°
  • Fri September 15
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    69° 60°
  • Sat September 16
    Rain
    Rain
    66° 61°
  • Sun September 17
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    75° 63°
  • Mon September 18
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    73° 64°

