Weather Here’s what meteorologists are saying about possible heavy rain and flooding on Wednesday "More scattered downpours and storms with locally torrential rain/flash flood potential." Vehicles make their way through a flooded Lancaster Street during heavy rain in Leominster, Mass., Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. Rick Cinclair/Worcester Telegram & Gazette via AP

An already saturated Boston region is bracing for the possibility of more heavy rains — and possible flooding — on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for much of the state from 11 a.m. Wednesday until 7 a.m. Thursday.

Here’s what meteorologists are saying about the possibility of additional flooding.

National Weather Service: “1-2 inches of rain, although localized amounts up to 4 inches are possible.”

📆 Flood Watch – 11 AM Wednesday – 7 AM Thursday

🌧️ 1-2 inches of rain, although localized amounts up to 4 inches are possible.

⚠️ Excessive runoff may result in flooding of streets, urban areas, as well as low-lying, poor drainage and flood-prone locations.#MAwx #RIwx #CTwx pic.twitter.com/ZgS3No9QBH — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) September 12, 2023

Dave Epstein: ‘Not everyone receives the heavy stuff, but many areas are susceptible to it.’

Flood watches for tomorrow into early Thursday. Again, more possible localized torrential rain and flooding. Not everyone receives the heavy stuff, but many areas are susceptible to it. pic.twitter.com/EcSzmBPtyK — Dave Epstein (@growingwisdom) September 13, 2023

Jeremy Reiner, 7News: ‘Scattered showers and downpours slated for Wednesday midday and afternoon.’

Scattered showers and downpours slated for Wednesday midday and afternoon. Pockets of heavy rain likely across the region. Drier, more comfortable air on the way for Thursday-Friday. #7news pic.twitter.com/Kp3TdT4cUY — Jeremy Reiner (@jreineron7) September 12, 2023

Eric Fisher: WBZ-TV: ‘More scattered downpours and storms with locally torrential rain/flash flood potential.’

Yet again, a Flood Watch is in effect for tomorrow through Thursday morning. More scattered downpours and storms with locally torrential rain/flash flood potential. #wbz pic.twitter.com/5b4iOXqgA8 — Eric Fisher (@ericfisher) September 12, 2023

