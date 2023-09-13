Weather
Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s forecast
A pleasant day with much lower humidity.
The Boston weather forecast for Thursday will feature welcomed changes from the region’s recent warm, muggy, and wet conditions.
Forecasters expect plenty of sunshine, much lower humidity, and high temperatures in the 70s.
More dry weather is expected Friday along with cooler temperatures. On Saturday, Hurricane Lee is expected to pass to our east, likely bringing rain, high winds, and dangerous surf. The severity of those conditions will depend on the storm’s track, so stay with Boston.com for the latest on Lee.
