Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Friday’s forecast

Cool and cloudy.

A man jogs on the Harborwalk that runs along the former Bayside Expo Center property
The Boston weather forecast for Friday calls for cloudy skies. Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe

By Jack Pickell

The Boston weather forecast for Friday calls for cool, quiet conditions before Hurricane Lee passes by.

Forecasters expect cloudy skies with high temperatures only in the 60s. The impact of Lee will be felt Friday night and on Saturday. Strong winds, rain, and dangerous marine conditions are expected during this period. Stay with Boston.com for the latest on Lee’s impact.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

Boston, MA

78°Turning sunny
High 79°Low 57°
  • RealFeel® 78° F
  • Humidity 41%
  • Precipitation 0%
  • Wind 8 MPH WNW
  • Visibility 10MI

Hourly Forecast

  • 74° 74 degrees sun sun Precipitation 0% 5PM
  • 74° 74 degrees sun sun Precipitation 0% 6PM
  • 71° 71 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 7PM
  • 69° 69 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 8PM
  • 67° 67 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 9PM
  • 66° 66 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 10PM
  • 65° 65 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 11PM
  • 63° 63 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 12AM
  • 62° 62 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 1AM
  • 61° 61 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 2AM
  • 60° 60 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 3AM
  • 59° 59 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 4AM

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today September 14
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    79° 57°
  • Fri September 15
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    69° 59°
  • Sat September 16
    Rain
    Rain
    66° 61°
  • Sun September 17
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    77° 63°
  • Mon September 18
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    76° 61°
  • Tue September 19
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    75° 59°
  • Wed September 20
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    71° 59°

