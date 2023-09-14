Weather Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Friday’s forecast Cool and cloudy. The Boston weather forecast for Friday calls for cloudy skies. Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe

The Boston weather forecast for Friday calls for cool, quiet conditions before Hurricane Lee passes by.

Forecasters expect cloudy skies with high temperatures only in the 60s. The impact of Lee will be felt Friday night and on Saturday. Strong winds, rain, and dangerous marine conditions are expected during this period. Stay with Boston.com for the latest on Lee’s impact.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Boston, MA 78° Turning sunny High 79° Low 57° RealFeel® 78 ° F

Humidity 41%

Precipitation 0%

Wind 8 MPH WNW

Visibility 10MI Hourly Forecast 74 ° 74 degrees sun sun Precipitation 0% 5PM

74 ° 74 degrees sun sun Precipitation 0% 6PM

71 ° 71 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 7PM

69 ° 69 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 8PM

67 ° 67 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 9PM

66 ° 66 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 10PM

65 ° 65 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 11PM

63 ° 63 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 12AM

62 ° 62 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 1AM

61 ° 61 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 2AM

60 ° 60 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 3AM

59° 59 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 4AM

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Partly sunny Partly sunny 79° 57°

Fri Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 69° 59°

Sat Rain Rain 66° 61°

Sun Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 77° 63°

Mon Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 76° 61°

Tue Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 75° 59°

Wed Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 71° 59° Down Arrow

