Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Friday’s forecast

The Boston weather forecast for Friday calls for cool, quiet conditions before Hurricane Lee passes by.
Forecasters expect cloudy skies with high temperatures only in the 60s. The impact of Lee will be felt Friday night and on Saturday. Strong winds, rain, and dangerous marine conditions are expected during this period. Stay with Boston.com for the latest on Lee’s impact.
Daily Local Weather Forecast
Boston, MA
78°Turning sunny
High 79°Low 57°
RealFeel®78° F
Humidity41%
Precipitation0%
Wind8 MPH WNW
Visibility10MI
Hourly Forecast
74°74 degreessunsunPrecipitation 0%
5PM
74°74 degreessunsunPrecipitation 0%
6PM
71°71 degreesmoonmoonPrecipitation 0%
7PM
69°69 degreesmoonmoonPrecipitation 0%
8PM
67°67 degreesmoonmoonPrecipitation 0%
9PM
66°66 degreesmoonmoonPrecipitation 0%
10PM
65°65 degreesmoonmoonPrecipitation 0%
11PM
63°63 degreesmoonmoonPrecipitation 0%
12AM
62°62 degreesmoonmoonPrecipitation 0%
1AM
61°61 degreesmoonmoonPrecipitation 0%
2AM
60°60 degreesmoonmoonPrecipitation 0%
3AM
59°59 degreesmoonmoonPrecipitation 0%
4AM
powered by:
Daily Local Weather Forecast
TodaySeptember 14
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
79°57°
FriSeptember 15
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
69°59°
SatSeptember 16
Rain
Rain
66°61°
SunSeptember 17
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny
77°63°
MonSeptember 18
Intermittent clouds
Intermittent clouds
76°61°
TueSeptember 19
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny
75°59°
WedSeptember 20
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny
71°59°
powered by:
Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.