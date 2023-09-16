Hurricane Lee updates: The latest on impacts to Massachusetts and New England

Newsletter Signup
Around 8 p.m. Friday, residents around the commonwealth shared photos online taken of an strikingly red and purple sunset a few hours before Lee’s arrival.
When asked why such impressive sunsets happen before hurricanes, WBZ chief meteorologist Eric Fisher provided one X user with an answer.
“Because you’re usually in a situation where there’s a nice textured high/mid-level cloud deck, where sunlight hits them before going through any pollution/bigger particles closer to the surface,” Fisher tweeted. “(That) helps add shorter-wavelength light like purple. Also helping in this case, a storm to the east with unobstructed daylight coming from the west to light it up.”
As of 5 a.m. Saturday, the National Hurricane Center said Lee was now a post-tropical cyclone that was still producing hurricane-force winds — 80 mph sustained winds reaching out as far as 140 miles away from the center.
It was located 230 miles south-southwest of Halifax, Nova Scotia, and is forecast to make landfall on western Nova Scotia around midday.
Weakening is in the forecast for late Saturday and continuing into Sunday, according to NHC’s latest update. But according to meteorologists and the Weather Channel, New England isn’t done seeing Lee’s impact quite yet.
The back end of the storm is expected to produce more winds and high surf — especially around high tide — until at least mid-afternoon Saturday. Lee is also expected to bring one to four inches of rain through tonight, though meteorologists have said rain likely won’t impact most of the commonwealth except for the Cape and Islands.
That’s in addition to the high surf and winds New England and Massachusetts have already seen. NHC’s report said they measured wind speeds out of Dennis that were 43 mph. Gusts were 59 mph.
