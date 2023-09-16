Weather Hurricane Lee updates: The latest on impacts to Massachusetts and New England Hurricane Lee was nearing Nova Scotia on Saturday morning as a post-tropical cyclone, but it was still producing hurricane-force winds that extended more than 100 miles away from its center. This Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, 4:06 p.m. EDT satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Hurricane Lee, right, near New England and Eastern Canada. A tropical storm warning extended from Maine through Massachusetts, with powerful gusts forecast to arrive late in the day in southern New England. Maine and coastal Nova Scotia and New Brunswick are expected to see the brunt of the storm's remnants on Saturday. (NOAA via AP) Courtesy of NOAA via AP

Hurricane Lee produces ‘amazing sunset’ (8:22 a.m.)

Around 8 p.m. Friday, residents around the commonwealth shared photos online taken of an strikingly red and purple sunset a few hours before Lee’s arrival.

When asked why such impressive sunsets happen before hurricanes, WBZ chief meteorologist Eric Fisher provided one X user with an answer.

“Because you’re usually in a situation where there’s a nice textured high/mid-level cloud deck, where sunlight hits them before going through any pollution/bigger particles closer to the surface,” Fisher tweeted. “(That) helps add shorter-wavelength light like purple. Also helping in this case, a storm to the east with unobstructed daylight coming from the west to light it up.”

Love seeing everyone taking in tonight’s sunset ahead of tomorrow’s storm. One to step outside for!#Lee #sunset pic.twitter.com/IGJRB2c6DY — Lexie O'Connor (@LexieOConnorWX) September 16, 2023

Hurricane Lee is a post-tropical cyclone (7:47 a.m.)

As of 5 a.m. Saturday, the National Hurricane Center said Lee was now a post-tropical cyclone that was still producing hurricane-force winds — 80 mph sustained winds reaching out as far as 140 miles away from the center.

It was located 230 miles south-southwest of Halifax, Nova Scotia, and is forecast to make landfall on western Nova Scotia around midday.

Weakening is in the forecast for late Saturday and continuing into Sunday, according to NHC’s latest update. But according to meteorologists and the Weather Channel, New England isn’t done seeing Lee’s impact quite yet.

The back end of the storm is expected to produce more winds and high surf — especially around high tide — until at least mid-afternoon Saturday. Lee is also expected to bring one to four inches of rain through tonight, though meteorologists have said rain likely won’t impact most of the commonwealth except for the Cape and Islands.

That’s in addition to the high surf and winds New England and Massachusetts have already seen. NHC’s report said they measured wind speeds out of Dennis that were 43 mph. Gusts were 59 mph.

Wind and waves picking up but even stronger closer to the storm. Our wind and waves will increase overnight and into early tomorrow morning as Lee makes its closest pass to Southern New England around sunrise tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/4MNXYAiThf — Josh Wurster (@joshwurster_) September 16, 2023