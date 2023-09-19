Weather

Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s forecast

Sunny and comfortable.

Shorts were in order on a warm summer morning in Boston for one bike rider.
The Boston weather forecast for Wednesday calls for a beautiful September day. Jonathan Wiggs /Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

The Boston weather forecast for Wednesday calls for a picture-perfect September day.

Forecasters expect sunny skies, light winds, and high temperatures in the 70s.

After a cool night, more comfortable, pleasant conditions are in the forecast for Thursday as well as Friday.

