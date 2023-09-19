Weather Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s forecast Sunny and comfortable. The Boston weather forecast for Wednesday calls for a beautiful September day. Jonathan Wiggs /Globe Staff

The Boston weather forecast for Wednesday calls for a picture-perfect September day.

Forecasters expect sunny skies, light winds, and high temperatures in the 70s.

After a cool night, more comfortable, pleasant conditions are in the forecast for Thursday as well as Friday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Boston, MA 73° Breezy and warmer High 73° Low 58° RealFeel® 70 ° F

Humidity 47%

Precipitation 7%

Wind 21 MPH W

Visibility 10MI Hourly Forecast 71 ° 71 degrees suncloud suncloud Precipitation 7% 5PM

70 ° 70 degrees suncloud suncloud Precipitation 7% 6PM

67 ° 67 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 5% 7PM

66 ° 66 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 8PM

64 ° 64 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 9PM

64 ° 64 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 10PM

63 ° 63 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 11PM

62 ° 62 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 12AM

61 ° 61 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 1AM

60 ° 60 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 2AM

60 ° 60 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 3AM

59° 59 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 4AM

powered by:

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Partly sunny with showers Partly sunny with showers 73° 58°

Wed Sunny Sunny 75° 56°

Thu Sunny Sunny 69° 59°

Fri Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 69° 58°

Sat Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 65° 57°

Sun Rain Rain 66° 58°

Mon Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 67° 59° Down Arrow