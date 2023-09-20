Weather Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s forecast Another beautiful September day. The Boston weather forecast for Thursday calls for sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s. Lane Turner/The Boston Globe

The Boston weather forecast for Thursday calls for another beautiful September day.

Forecasters expect sunny skies and high temperatures in the low to mid 70s. A sea breeze could keep it cooler along the coast.

More pleasant weather is expected on Friday before chances for rain arrive for the weekend.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Boston, MA 73° Mostly sunny High 73° Low 56° RealFeel® 73 ° F

Humidity 47%

Precipitation 0%

Wind 12 MPH WSW

Visibility 10MI Hourly Forecast 73 ° 73 degrees sun sun Precipitation 0% 4PM

72 ° 72 degrees sun sun Precipitation 0% 5PM

70 ° 70 degrees sun sun Precipitation 0% 6PM

68 ° 68 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 7PM

66 ° 66 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 8PM

64 ° 64 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 9PM

63 ° 63 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 10PM

62 ° 62 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 11PM

60 ° 60 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 12AM

59 ° 59 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 1AM

57 ° 57 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 2AM

56° 56 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 3AM

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 73° 56°

Thu Sunny Sunny 70° 56°

Fri Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 69° 58°

Sat Rain Rain 65° 57°

Sun Rain Rain 66° 58°

Mon Partly sunny Partly sunny 67° 55°

Tue Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 64° 56° Down Arrow