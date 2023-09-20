Weather

Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s forecast

Another beautiful September day.

Boston weather , MA. 05/16/23 - Kenmore Square, Commonwealth Avenue, and the Citgo sign.
The Boston weather forecast for Thursday calls for sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s. Lane Turner/The Boston Globe

By Jack Pickell

The Boston weather forecast for Thursday calls for another beautiful September day.

Forecasters expect sunny skies and high temperatures in the low to mid 70s. A sea breeze could keep it cooler along the coast.

More pleasant weather is expected on Friday before chances for rain arrive for the weekend.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

Boston, MA

73°Mostly sunny
High 73°Low 56°
  • RealFeel® 73° F
  • Humidity 47%
  • Precipitation 0%
  • Wind 12 MPH WSW
  • Visibility 10MI

Hourly Forecast

  • 73° 73 degrees sun sun Precipitation 0% 4PM
  • 72° 72 degrees sun sun Precipitation 0% 5PM
  • 70° 70 degrees sun sun Precipitation 0% 6PM
  • 68° 68 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 7PM
  • 66° 66 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 8PM
  • 64° 64 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 9PM
  • 63° 63 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 10PM
  • 62° 62 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 11PM
  • 60° 60 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 12AM
  • 59° 59 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 1AM
  • 57° 57 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 2AM
  • 56° 56 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 3AM

  • Today September 20
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    73° 56°
  • Thu September 21
    Sunny
    Sunny
    70° 56°
  • Fri September 22
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    69° 58°
  • Sat September 23
    Rain
    Rain
    65° 57°
  • Sun September 24
    Rain
    Rain
    66° 58°
  • Mon September 25
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    67° 55°
  • Tue September 26
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    64° 56°

