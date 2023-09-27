Weather

Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s forecast

Mostly sunny and pleasant.

Boston weather , MA, 10/12/2022, Warm weather brought out the strollers and joggers at Castle Island in South Boston.
The Boston weather forecast for Thursday calls for mostly sunny, pleasant conditions. Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe

By Jack Pickell

The Boston weather forecast for Thursday calls for another pleasant early fall day.

Forecasters expect mostly sunny skies, light winds, and high temperatures in the mid 60s.

Scattered showers will be possibly during the day on Friday.

