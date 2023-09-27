Weather
Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s forecast
Mostly sunny and pleasant.
The Boston weather forecast for Thursday calls for another pleasant early fall day.
Forecasters expect mostly sunny skies, light winds, and high temperatures in the mid 60s.
Scattered showers will be possibly during the day on Friday.
Daily Local Weather Forecast
Hourly Forecast
-
64°
64 degrees
sun
sun
Precipitation 0%
4PM
-
62°
62 degrees
sun
sun
Precipitation 0%
5PM
-
61°
61 degrees
sun
sun
Precipitation 0%
6PM
-
59°
59 degrees
moon
moon
Precipitation 0%
7PM
-
57°
57 degrees
moon
moon
Precipitation 0%
8PM
-
57°
57 degrees
moon
moon
Precipitation 0%
9PM
-
56°
56 degrees
moon
moon
Precipitation 0%
10PM
-
55°
55 degrees
moon
moon
Precipitation 0%
11PM
-
55°
55 degrees
moon
moon
Precipitation 0%
12AM
-
54°
54 degrees
moon
moon
Precipitation 0%
1AM
-
53°
53 degrees
moon
moon
Precipitation 0%
2AM
-
53°
53 degrees
moon
moon
Precipitation 0%
3AM
-
Today
September 27
Mostly sunny
-
Thu
September 28
Partly sunny
-
Fri
September 29
Showers
-
Sat
September 30
Mostly cloudy with showers
Mostly cloudy with showers
66°
55°
-
Sun
October 01
Sunny
-
Mon
October 02
Mostly sunny
-
Tue
October 03
Mostly sunny
