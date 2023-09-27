Weather Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s forecast Mostly sunny and pleasant. The Boston weather forecast for Thursday calls for mostly sunny, pleasant conditions. Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe

The Boston weather forecast for Thursday calls for another pleasant early fall day.

Forecasters expect mostly sunny skies, light winds, and high temperatures in the mid 60s.

Scattered showers will be possibly during the day on Friday.

