Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Friday’s forecast

Chances for showers during the day.

Boston Weather Boats moored at Mattapoisett.
The Boston weather forecast for Friday calls for cloudy skies with chances for showers. David L Ryan/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

The Boston weather forecast for Friday will see chances for some wet conditions.

Forecasters expect cloudy skies with chances for showers during the day and lasting into Saturday. High temperatures Friday will be in the low 60s.

Sunny, milder weather is expected on Sunday.

