Weather
Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Friday’s forecast
Chances for showers during the day.
The Boston weather forecast for Friday will see chances for some wet conditions.
Forecasters expect cloudy skies with chances for showers during the day and lasting into Saturday. High temperatures Friday will be in the low 60s.
Sunny, milder weather is expected on Sunday.
