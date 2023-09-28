Weather Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Friday’s forecast Chances for showers during the day. The Boston weather forecast for Friday calls for cloudy skies with chances for showers. David L Ryan/Globe Staff

The Boston weather forecast for Friday will see chances for some wet conditions.

Forecasters expect cloudy skies with chances for showers during the day and lasting into Saturday. High temperatures Friday will be in the low 60s.

Sunny, milder weather is expected on Sunday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Boston, MA 63° Partly sunny High 64° Low 56° RealFeel® 62 ° F

Humidity 69%

Precipitation 0%

Wind 9 MPH E

Visibility 10MI Hourly Forecast 62 ° 62 degrees sun sun Precipitation 0% 5PM

61 ° 61 degrees sun sun Precipitation 0% 6PM

60 ° 60 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 7PM

58 ° 58 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 8PM

58 ° 58 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 9PM

57 ° 57 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 10PM

57 ° 57 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 11PM

57 ° 57 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 0% 12AM

57 ° 57 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 0% 1AM

56 ° 56 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 0% 2AM

56 ° 56 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 0% 3AM

55° 55 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 0% 4AM

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Partly sunny Partly sunny 64° 56°

Fri Showers Showers 62° 55°

Sat Showers Showers 63° 55°

Sun Sunny Sunny 69° 59°

Mon Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 70° 59°

Tue Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 77° 62°

Wed Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 74° 59° Down Arrow

