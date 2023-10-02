Weather Boston weather: Summer makes a comeback on Tuesday Sunny and unseasonably warm. The Boston weather forecast for Tuesday calls for sunshine with highs around 80 degrees. Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe

The Boston weather forecast for Tuesday calls for a return of summer.

Forecasters expect plenty of sunshine, light winds, and high temperatures around 80 degrees.

More warm, pleasant weather is expected on Wednesday with highs in the mid 70s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Boston, MA 65° Brilliant sunshine High 69° Low 55° RealFeel® 64 ° F

Humidity 62%

Precipitation 0%

Wind 9 MPH E

Visibility 10MI Hourly Forecast 67 ° 67 degrees sun sun Precipitation 0% 5PM

65 ° 65 degrees sun sun Precipitation 0% 6PM

62 ° 62 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 7PM

59 ° 59 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 8PM

57 ° 57 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 9PM

57 ° 57 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 10PM

56 ° 56 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 11PM

55 ° 55 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 12AM

54 ° 54 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 1AM

54 ° 54 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 2AM

54 ° 54 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 3AM

54° 54 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 4AM

