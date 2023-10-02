Weather
Boston weather: Summer makes a comeback on Tuesday
Sunny and unseasonably warm.
The Boston weather forecast for Tuesday calls for a return of summer.
Forecasters expect plenty of sunshine, light winds, and high temperatures around 80 degrees.
More warm, pleasant weather is expected on Wednesday with highs in the mid 70s.
Daily Local Weather Forecast
Hourly Forecast
-
67°
67 degrees
sun
sun
Precipitation 0%
5PM
-
65°
65 degrees
sun
sun
Precipitation 0%
6PM
-
62°
62 degrees
moon
moon
Precipitation 0%
7PM
-
59°
59 degrees
moon
moon
Precipitation 0%
8PM
-
57°
57 degrees
moon
moon
Precipitation 0%
9PM
-
57°
57 degrees
moon
moon
Precipitation 0%
10PM
-
56°
56 degrees
moon
moon
Precipitation 0%
11PM
-
55°
55 degrees
moon
moon
Precipitation 0%
12AM
-
54°
54 degrees
moon
moon
Precipitation 0%
1AM
-
54°
54 degrees
moon
moon
Precipitation 0%
2AM
-
54°
54 degrees
moon
moon
Precipitation 0%
3AM
-
54°
54 degrees
moon
moon
Precipitation 0%
4AM
-
Today
October 02
Sunny
-
Tue
October 03
Mostly sunny
-
Wed
October 04
Mostly sunny
-
Thu
October 05
Intermittent clouds
Intermittent clouds
74°
60°
-
Fri
October 06
Overcast
-
Sat
October 07
Rain
-
Sun
October 08
Partly sunny with showers
Partly sunny with showers
64°
51°
