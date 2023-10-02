Weather

Boston weather: Summer makes a comeback on Tuesday

Sunny and unseasonably warm.

Boston weather -- , MA., 09/05/2023, At Boston University, senior Julia Samuels, cq, spends some of her first day of the school year on BU Beach with a book.
The Boston weather forecast for Tuesday calls for sunshine with highs around 80 degrees. Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe

By Jack Pickell

The Boston weather forecast for Tuesday calls for a return of summer.

Forecasters expect plenty of sunshine, light winds, and high temperatures around 80 degrees.

More warm, pleasant weather is expected on Wednesday with highs in the mid 70s.

