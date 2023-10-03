Weather

Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s forecast

More mild, pleasant weather.

Boston weather -- College student David Ghobryal, cq, took advantage of the warm weather on a bench in the Public Garden. The temperature rose into the 80's in Boston.
The Boston weather forecast for Wednesday calls for another mild, sunny day. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

The Boston weather forecast for Wednesday calls for more summer-like conditions across the region.

Forecasters expect sunny skies with high temperatures reaching the 80s in many inland areas. Sea breezes will keep highs along the coast in the mid 70s.

