Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s forecast

The Boston weather forecast for Wednesday calls for another mild, sunny day.

The Boston weather forecast for Wednesday calls for more summer-like conditions across the region.

Forecasters expect sunny skies with high temperatures reaching the 80s in many inland areas. Sea breezes will keep highs along the coast in the mid 70s.

More mild, pleasant weather is in the forecast for Thursday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Boston, MA 83° Mostly sunny High 83° Low 63° RealFeel® 83 ° F

Humidity 47%

Precipitation 0%

Wind 7 MPH W

Visibility 10MI Hourly Forecast 80 ° 80 degrees sun sun Precipitation 0% 5PM

77 ° 77 degrees sun sun Precipitation 0% 6PM

74 ° 74 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 7PM

72 ° 72 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 8PM

71 ° 71 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 9PM

69 ° 69 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 10PM

68 ° 68 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 11PM

67 ° 67 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 12AM

66 ° 66 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 1AM

65 ° 65 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 2AM

64 ° 64 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 3AM

63° 63 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 4AM

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 83° 63°

Wed Sunny Sunny 75° 60°

Thu Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 74° 60°

Fri Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 70° 63°

Sat Rain Rain 67° 54°

Sun Partly sunny Partly sunny 62° 51°

Mon Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 60° 47° Down Arrow

