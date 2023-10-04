Weather

Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s forecast

Another mild, pleasant day.

Boston weather Katelyn Alvarez, a nurse at MGH who was able to get out of work early decided to stop along the Charles River Esplanade to read a book and enjoy the weather as temperatures were expected to climb into the 80’s. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
The Boston weather forecast for Thursday calls for continued mild, pleasant conditions. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

The Boston weather forecast for Thursday calls for yet another day featuring mild, pleasant conditions.

Forecasters expect morning fog to give way to partly cloudy skies. High temperatures will reach the low to mid 70s.

Friday will see cloudy skies and highs in the upper 60s to low 70s before chances for rain arrive overnight into Saturday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

Boston, MA

70°Sunny and pleasant
High 77°Low 61°
  • RealFeel® 71° F
  • Humidity 78%
  • Precipitation 0%
  • Wind 9 MPH ENE
  • Visibility 10MI

Hourly Forecast

  • 75° 75 degrees sun sun Precipitation 0% 4PM
  • 73° 73 degrees sun sun Precipitation 0% 5PM
  • 70° 70 degrees sun sun Precipitation 0% 6PM
  • 68° 68 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 7PM
  • 66° 66 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 8PM
  • 65° 65 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 0% 9PM
  • 65° 65 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 0% 10PM
  • 64° 64 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 0% 11PM
  • 63° 63 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 0% 12AM
  • 63° 63 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 0% 1AM
  • 62° 62 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 2AM
  • 62° 62 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 0% 3AM

  • Today October 04
    Sunny
    Sunny
    77° 61°
  • Thu October 05
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    74° 61°
  • Fri October 06
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    70° 63°
  • Sat October 07
    Rain
    Rain
    67° 54°
  • Sun October 08
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    62° 51°
  • Mon October 09
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    60° 50°
  • Tue October 10
    Showers
    Showers
    62° 52°

