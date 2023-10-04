Weather Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s forecast Another mild, pleasant day. The Boston weather forecast for Thursday calls for continued mild, pleasant conditions. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

The Boston weather forecast for Thursday calls for yet another day featuring mild, pleasant conditions.

Forecasters expect morning fog to give way to partly cloudy skies. High temperatures will reach the low to mid 70s.

Friday will see cloudy skies and highs in the upper 60s to low 70s before chances for rain arrive overnight into Saturday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Boston, MA 70° Sunny and pleasant High 77° Low 61° RealFeel® 71 ° F

Humidity 78%

Precipitation 0%

Wind 9 MPH ENE

Visibility 10MI Hourly Forecast 75 ° 75 degrees sun sun Precipitation 0% 4PM

73 ° 73 degrees sun sun Precipitation 0% 5PM

70 ° 70 degrees sun sun Precipitation 0% 6PM

68 ° 68 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 7PM

66 ° 66 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 8PM

65 ° 65 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 0% 9PM

65 ° 65 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 0% 10PM

64 ° 64 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 0% 11PM

63 ° 63 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 0% 12AM

63 ° 63 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 0% 1AM

62 ° 62 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 2AM

62° 62 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 0% 3AM

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Sunny Sunny 77° 61°

Thu Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 74° 61°

Fri Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 70° 63°

Sat Rain Rain 67° 54°

Sun Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 62° 51°

Mon Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 60° 50°

Tue Showers Showers 62° 52° Down Arrow

