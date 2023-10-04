Weather
Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s forecast
Another mild, pleasant day.
The Boston weather forecast for Thursday calls for yet another day featuring mild, pleasant conditions.
Forecasters expect morning fog to give way to partly cloudy skies. High temperatures will reach the low to mid 70s.
Friday will see cloudy skies and highs in the upper 60s to low 70s before chances for rain arrive overnight into Saturday.
Daily Local Weather Forecast
Hourly Forecast
-
75°
75 degrees
sun
sun
Precipitation 0%
4PM
-
73°
73 degrees
sun
sun
Precipitation 0%
5PM
-
70°
70 degrees
sun
sun
Precipitation 0%
6PM
-
68°
68 degrees
moon
moon
Precipitation 0%
7PM
-
66°
66 degrees
moon
moon
Precipitation 0%
8PM
-
65°
65 degrees
mooncloud
mooncloud
Precipitation 0%
9PM
-
65°
65 degrees
mooncloud
mooncloud
Precipitation 0%
10PM
-
64°
64 degrees
mooncloud
mooncloud
Precipitation 0%
11PM
-
63°
63 degrees
mooncloud
mooncloud
Precipitation 0%
12AM
-
63°
63 degrees
mooncloud
mooncloud
Precipitation 0%
1AM
-
62°
62 degrees
moon
moon
Precipitation 0%
2AM
-
62°
62 degrees
mooncloud
mooncloud
Precipitation 0%
3AM
-
Today
October 04
Sunny
-
Thu
October 05
Intermittent clouds
Intermittent clouds
74°
61°
-
Fri
October 06
Mostly cloudy
-
Sat
October 07
Rain
-
Sun
October 08
Intermittent clouds
Intermittent clouds
62°
51°
-
Mon
October 09
Mostly cloudy
-
Tue
October 10
Showers
