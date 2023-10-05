Weather Here’s what AccuWeather says New England can expect for winter 2023-2024 Last year, Boston only saw 12.4 inches of snow. David L Ryan/The Boston Globe, File

Winter is just around the corner. And according to a new forecast, you’ll want to have your shovels — and skis — at the ready this year.

AccuWeather released its U.S. winter forecast for the 2023-2024 season on Wednesday, and the weather forecasting company is predicting that the upcoming season for New England is shaping up to be “much different” than last year.

While the 2022-2023 season ended up being warm and wet in Boston, with the city seeing only about a foot of snow, AccuWeather said that strengthening El Niño patterns will be a “strong and a dominating factor” this winter. AccuWeather forecasters are predicting that the window for nor’easters will stretch from late January through February for the region, which is when cities in the northeast along the I-95 corridor, including Boston, could see “hefty snowfall amounts.”

“That will be our best opportunity to see some of these big Northeast systems,” AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist and veteran forecaster Paul Pastelok said in a statement.

AccuWeather is predicting Boston could see between 38 and 44 inches of snowfall during the 2023-2023 season, which the company said is about the historical average. Last year, the city saw just 12.4 inches.

The season is predicted to have a stormy end, prolonging ski season, across the Appalachians, according to AccuWeather.

AccuWeather isn’t the only entity prediction New England will see renewed cold and snow this season. The Farmers’ Almanac is predicting blizzard conditions in northern New England as early as December 2023. Meanwhile, its rival publication, the Old Farmer’s Almanac is forecasting a snowy, but mild winter in the northeast.

