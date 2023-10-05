Weather
Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Friday’s forecast
Cloudy and mild.
The Boston weather forecast for Friday calls for a mild, gray day.
Forecasters expect morning fog giving way to cloudy skies. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.
Showers arrive overnight ahead of a rainy day on Saturday.
Daily Local Weather Forecast
Hourly Forecast
-
80°
80 degrees
sun
sun
Precipitation 0%
5PM
-
77°
77 degrees
sun
sun
Precipitation 0%
6PM
-
75°
75 degrees
moon
moon
Precipitation 0%
7PM
-
72°
72 degrees
clouds
clouds
Precipitation 0%
8PM
-
68°
68 degrees
clouds
clouds
Precipitation 0%
9PM
-
65°
65 degrees
clouds
clouds
Precipitation 0%
10PM
-
61°
61 degrees
clouds
clouds
Precipitation 0%
11PM
-
61°
61 degrees
clouds
clouds
Precipitation 0%
12AM
-
61°
61 degrees
clouds
clouds
Precipitation 0%
1AM
-
60°
60 degrees
clouds
clouds
Precipitation 7%
2AM
-
59°
59 degrees
clouds
clouds
Precipitation 7%
3AM
-
60°
60 degrees
clouds
clouds
Precipitation 7%
4AM
powered by:
Daily Local Weather Forecast
-
Today
October 05
Partly sunny
-
Fri
October 06
Mostly cloudy
-
Sat
October 07
Rain
-
Sun
October 08
Intermittent clouds
Intermittent clouds
62°
51°
-
Mon
October 09
Partly sunny
-
Tue
October 10
Showers
-
Wed
October 11
Intermittent clouds
Intermittent clouds
63°
50°
powered by:
