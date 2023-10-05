Weather

Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Friday’s forecast

Cloudy and mild.

Boston weather -- A woman passes through Dorchester Shores Reservation in Boston, MA on October 23, 2019.
The Boston weather forecast for Friday calls for a cloudy day. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

The Boston weather forecast for Friday calls for a mild, gray day.

Forecasters expect morning fog giving way to cloudy skies. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Showers arrive overnight ahead of a rainy day on Saturday.

