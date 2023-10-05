Weather Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Friday’s forecast Cloudy and mild. The Boston weather forecast for Friday calls for a cloudy day. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

The Boston weather forecast for Friday calls for a mild, gray day.

Forecasters expect morning fog giving way to cloudy skies. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Showers arrive overnight ahead of a rainy day on Saturday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Boston, MA 74° Turning sunny High 76° Low 60° RealFeel® 74 ° F

Humidity 70%

Precipitation 7%

Wind 8 MPH E

Visibility 10MI Hourly Forecast 80 ° 80 degrees sun sun Precipitation 0% 5PM

77 ° 77 degrees sun sun Precipitation 0% 6PM

75 ° 75 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 7PM

72 ° 72 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 0% 8PM

68 ° 68 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 0% 9PM

65 ° 65 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 0% 10PM

61 ° 61 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 0% 11PM

61 ° 61 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 0% 12AM

61 ° 61 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 0% 1AM

60 ° 60 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 7% 2AM

59 ° 59 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 7% 3AM

60° 60 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 7% 4AM

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Partly sunny Partly sunny 76° 60°

Fri Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 69° 62°

Sat Rain Rain 67° 54°

Sun Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 62° 51°

Mon Partly sunny Partly sunny 60° 50°

Tue Showers Showers 62° 49°

Wed Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 63° 50° Down Arrow

