Weather

Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s forecast

Partly sunny and mild.

Boston weather -- CARLISLE, MA - 9/27/2023: A view of the Clark Farm Market in Carlisle getting into the Fall Season early with pumpkins for sale.
The Boston weather forecast for Wednesday calls for partly sunny skies and mild temperatures. David L Ryan/The Boston Globe

By Jack Pickell

The Boston weather forecast for Wednesday calls for mild, pleasant conditions across the region.

Forecasters expect partly sunny skies, light winds, and high temperatures in the upper 60s. A few scattered showers could be possible during the morning.

More comfortable weather is expected on Thursday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

Boston, MA

64°A p.m. shower or two
High 64°Low 49°
  • RealFeel® 63° F
  • Humidity 55%
  • Precipitation 56%
  • Wind 7 MPH SSW
  • Visibility 10MI

Hourly Forecast

  • 61° 61 degrees rain rain Precipitation 51% 5PM
  • 59° 59 degrees rain rain Precipitation 56% 6PM
  • 57° 57 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 49% 7PM
  • 55° 55 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 0% 8PM
  • 54° 54 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 0% 9PM
  • 53° 53 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 0% 10PM
  • 52° 52 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 0% 11PM
  • 50° 50 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 0% 12AM
  • 50° 50 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 0% 1AM
  • 49° 49 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 1% 2AM
  • 48° 48 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 1% 3AM
  • 48° 48 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 1% 4AM

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today October 10
    Partly sunny with showers
    Partly sunny with showers
    64° 49°
  • Wed October 11
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    66° 51°
  • Thu October 12
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    67° 49°
  • Fri October 13
    Sunny
    Sunny
    61° 50°
  • Sat October 14
    Showers
    Showers
    59° 51°
  • Sun October 15
    Rain
    Rain
    57° 51°
  • Mon October 16
    Showers
    Showers
    59° 48°

