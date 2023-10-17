Weather
Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s forecast
Partly sunny and pleasant.
The Boston weather forecast for Wednesday calls for pleasant mid-October conditions across the region.
Forecasters expect partly sunny skies, light winds, and high temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s.
Thursday will feature mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 60s.
