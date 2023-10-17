Weather Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s forecast Partly sunny and pleasant. The Boston weather forecast for Wednesday calls for partly sunny skies. David L Ryan/The Boston Globe

The Boston weather forecast for Wednesday calls for pleasant mid-October conditions across the region.

Forecasters expect partly sunny skies, light winds, and high temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Thursday will feature mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 60s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Boston, MA 56° A p.m. shower or two High 60° Low 48° RealFeel® 53 ° F

Humidity 80%

Precipitation 40%

Wind 8 MPH E

Visibility 10MI Hourly Forecast 58 ° 58 degrees rain rain Precipitation 40% 5PM

56 ° 56 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 37% 6PM

54 ° 54 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 23% 7PM

52 ° 52 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 1% 8PM

52 ° 52 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 1% 9PM

52 ° 52 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 1% 10PM

52 ° 52 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 1% 11PM

51 ° 51 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 1% 12AM

50 ° 50 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 2% 1AM

50 ° 50 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 3% 2AM

49 ° 49 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 3% 3AM

48° 48 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 3% 4AM

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Mostly cloudy with showers Mostly cloudy with showers 60° 48°

Wed Partly sunny Partly sunny 61° 50°

Thu Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 66° 53°

Fri Showers Showers 64° 56°

Sat Rain Rain 64° 52°

Sun Showers Showers 62° 46°

Mon Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 58° 45° Down Arrow

