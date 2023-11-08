Weather What meteorologists are saying about a wintry mix Wednesday night Winter is right around the corner, and some areas in northern Massachusetts could get light snow or sleet early Thursday morning.

Wednesday was one of the coldest days so far this fall for Massachusetts residents, and a wintry mix could be in store to make it feel all the more like winter is fast approaching.

A combination of light snow, sleet, and rain is expected after midnight and into Thursday morning for some communities with higher elevations north of Route 2, according to WCVB Chief Meteorologist Cindy Fitzgibbon.

WEDNESDAY AM weather update ⤵️

Sunny ☀️ windy and much colder today with highs in the 40°s but wind chills in the 30°s all day long. A light wintry mix- mainly in the higher elevations changing to rain tomorrow. #WCVB pic.twitter.com/V2m2jm6714 — Cindy Fitzgibbon (@Met_CindyFitz) November 8, 2023

Temperatures are expected to hit the mid-to-low 30s Wednesday night, with a wintry mix expected in the early morning hours along Massachusetts’s northern border with New Hampshire and Vermont, according to WHDH’s Chris Lambert. Temperatures are expected to hover above freezing for most of Massachusetts, so icy roads should not be too much of an issue. The wet conditions could still pose a hazard for drivers though.

WHDH Chief Meteorologist Jeremy Reiner also predicted sleet mixed in with mostly rain Thursday morning. Warm ground temperatures will keep roads wet but not icy.

Getting to be that time of year to re-introduce *messy mix* into the convo….



For a few hours Thursday AM likely some sleet pellets mixed in with the raindrops across the region.



No travel disruption likely due to warm ground temps…wet roads where precip occurs. #7news pic.twitter.com/QT53KDrd6f — Jeremy Reiner (@jreineron7) November 7, 2023

The National Weather Service predicts that rain could begin after 3 a.m. Thursday in Boston. Thursday should be a gloomy day, with rain dominating the morning followed by patchy fog between noon and 8 p.m.

The storm will bring nasty conditions to parts of New York and the rest of New England, according to Accuweather meteorologists. Drivers should be aware that clear ice could form on bridges and overpasses.

After Thursday, Boston should see a period of cold weather paired with clear skies. Some clouds are expected Friday, with a high of 52 degrees. Sunnier weather and highs in the mid-40s will come in for the weekend and stretch well into next week.

[Wintry Mix Overnight] Minor accumulations of ice are possible overnight, primarily above 1000ft of elevation. This could yield a slick morning commute. Ice covered roads often just look wet, so exercise caution while traveling, especially in the areas highlighted in yellow. pic.twitter.com/tJyAH4HRLH — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) November 8, 2023