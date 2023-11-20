Weather Storm with potential for snow set to impact Thanksgiving travel plans A storm is expected to hit Massachusetts Tuesday night, bringing snow to higher elevations, heavy winds, and rain.

A burst of nasty winter weather is expected in New England this week, potentially disrupting plans for those traveling for Thanksgiving.

The wet weather is set to roll in on Tuesday night, according to the National Weather Service. Parts of Central and Western Massachusetts are likely to see the most significant impacts, with the potential for snow coming after 7 p.m. in areas of higher elevation. Northern parts of Franklin and Berkshire counties have the greatest chance for a couple inches of snow.

[Tue night Into Wed] Rain overspreads #SNE Tue night, but some snow is possible at the onset in the high terrain. Any snow looks to be mainly after 7 pm Tue & change to rain by daybreak Wed. Current probabilities to exceed 2" of snow depicted below, but these values may change. pic.twitter.com/8ncNVF1fId — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) November 20, 2023

The storm will move into New England from the middle of the country Tuesday night, with an initial period of snow transitioning into a “wind-driven, soaking rain” Wednesday morning, according to WCVB meteorologist Cindy Fitzgibbon.

The transition from snow to rain should happen quickly, according to NBC10 Boston meteorologist Matt Noyes. It is unlikely that areas inside Interstate 495 will see snow, but the cold rain should still impact driving conditions throughout Wednesday.

Many spots see Tuesday late evening snow changing very quickly to rain (and unlikely much if any snow inside Rte 495 – see previous tweet for snow map), but rain will slow travel by road Wednesday thru early afternoon while gusty southeast wind adds some additional air delays. pic.twitter.com/1jkJw4Dvor — Matt Noyes NBC10 Boston & NECN (@MattNBCBoston) November 20, 2023

Parts of Vermont and New Hampshire will also likely get a few inches of snow. The specifics are hard to predict because temperatures are expected to only barely be cold enough for snow, according to Noyes.

Wednesday is expected to be a “washout” with winds gusting up to 50 mph near the coast, according to WHDH meteorologist Josh Wurster.

Those traveling by air could be impacted as well before the storm hits New England. Flights to and from cities like Detroit, Charlotte, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, and New York could all be affected.

The rain will taper off by about 10 p.m. Wednesday in most parts of Massachusetts, paving the way for a sunny Thanksgiving Day with a high of 47. Thursday night will be clear, and Friday will be partly sunny before the potential for more precipitation picks up again Friday night.