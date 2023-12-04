Weather

What forecasters are saying about the potential for snow on Wednesday

Boston Weather
Erin Clark/Globe Staff

By Dialynn Dwyer

Parts of Massachusetts could see some wintry weather this week. 

The National Weather Service is forecasting that snow showers are possible Tuesday night through Wednesday, particularly across eastern Massachusetts. 

“A few inches of accumulation is possible,” the service wrote on Monday night.

Service forecasters said the conditions could coalesce to bring “fairly steady snow showers,” resulting in potentially 1 to 2 inches in some areas, with pockets of 3 inches possible across Plymouth County.

Below, what local forecasters are saying so far about the potential snowfall.

Chris Lambert, 7News: ‘Scattered flurries/snow showers Wednesday, especially near/just east of I-95.’

Pete Bouchard, NBC10 Boston: ‘Lots of trepidation in amounts & placement for this ocean-effect snow on Tuesday night/Wednesday.’

Shiri Spear, Boston 25 News: ‘We’ll take a chilly turn tomorrow and may see some ocean effect snow along the coast/eastern MA Wednesday.’

Kelly Ann Cicalese, WCVB: ‘A few coastal snow showers Wednesday.’

Terry Eliasen, WBZ: ‘Has the potential for a minor accumulation in a few spots.’

