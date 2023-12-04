Weather What forecasters are saying about the potential for snow on Wednesday “A few inches of accumulation is possible.” Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Parts of Massachusetts could see some wintry weather this week.

The National Weather Service is forecasting that snow showers are possible Tuesday night through Wednesday, particularly across eastern Massachusetts.

“A few inches of accumulation is possible,” the service wrote on Monday night.

Service forecasters said the conditions could coalesce to bring “fairly steady snow showers,” resulting in potentially 1 to 2 inches in some areas, with pockets of 3 inches possible across Plymouth County.

Below, what local forecasters are saying so far about the potential snowfall.

Chris Lambert, 7News: ‘Scattered flurries/snow showers Wednesday, especially near/just east of I-95.’

Scattered flurries/snow showers Wednesday, especially near/just east of I-95. Rain drops mixed in far southeast Mass along the coast. pic.twitter.com/G5beqLzkbH — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) December 4, 2023

Pete Bouchard, NBC10 Boston: ‘Lots of trepidation in amounts & placement for this ocean-effect snow on Tuesday night/Wednesday.’

Lots of trepidation in amounts & placement for this ocean-effect snow on Tuesday night/Wednesday. More certain about chilly temps & the warmer air late week. 👀 pic.twitter.com/lv8lAxYbPk — Pete Bouchard (@PeteNBCBoston) December 4, 2023

Shiri Spear, Boston 25 News: ‘We’ll take a chilly turn tomorrow and may see some ocean effect snow along the coast/eastern MA Wednesday.’

We’ll take a chilly turn tomorrow and may see some ocean effect snow along the coast/eastern MA Wednesday. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/EH8hdo5acU — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) December 4, 2023

Kelly Ann Cicalese, WCVB: ‘A few coastal snow showers Wednesday.’

Your Monday morning weather headlines include a few coastal snow showers Wednesday and single digit wind chills Thursday morning!



This weekend will be milder. #wcvb pic.twitter.com/d5ryvnTrrU — Kelly Ann Cicalese (@kellyannwx) December 4, 2023

Terry Eliasen, WBZ: ‘Has the potential for a minor accumulation in a few spots.’

Quiet week of weather ahead…only minor disturbance will be some light rain/snow showers along the Coastline late Tuesday and Wednesday…has the potential for a minor accumulation in a few spots pic.twitter.com/whoq0xVG7C — Terry Eliasen (@TerryWBZ) December 4, 2023

