‘A roller coaster ride’: New England is in for strange weather this weekend

Southern New Englanders should prepare for a “roller coaster ride of weather” this weekend, the National Weather Service said, starting with unseasonably warm weather into a strong storm at the beginning of the work week.
Friday begins a steady incline toward a false spring this weekend. Friday’s high of 42 degrees will increase through the weekend, with Saturday’s high of 52 degrees becoming 62 on Sunday.
In addition to the temperatures, the clouds and wind will be steadily mounting ahead of a storm on Sunday through Monday night. Friday and Saturday’s clouds will become Sunday showers around 1 p.m., while the temperature stays in the 60s.
Sunday’s warmth will likely be spoiled a bit by showers through the afternoon, reminding Bostonians of the summer’s consistently rainy weekends.
By Sunday night, the showers will become heavy rain and patchy fog. After 4 a.m., there is also a chance of thunderstorms and wind gusts up to 44 mph.
The chance of precipitation on Monday is almost 100 percent, the NSW reported. High winds will stick around all day and night on Monday, adding to the huge drop in temperature to below freezing after sunset.
In Northern New England, this unsettled weather system may materialize as snow.
