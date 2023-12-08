Weather ‘A roller coaster ride’: New England is in for strange weather this weekend By Sunday night, showers will become heavy rain and patchy fog. After 4 a.m., there is also a chance of thunderstorms and wind gusts up to 44 mph. People took cover under umbrellas as rain fell in Boston. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Southern New Englanders should prepare for a “roller coaster ride of weather” this weekend, the National Weather Service said, starting with unseasonably warm weather into a strong storm at the beginning of the work week.

Friday begins a steady incline toward a false spring this weekend. Friday’s high of 42 degrees will increase through the weekend, with Saturday’s high of 52 degrees becoming 62 on Sunday.

[5-Day Outlook] A roller coaster ride of weather is expected for SNE this week. Temperatures will warm through Sunday into the 60s, before drooping back into the 20s by Monday night. A strong weather system passes over the region late Sunday bringing heavy rain and strong winds. pic.twitter.com/I7pdapeHcn — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) December 7, 2023

In addition to the temperatures, the clouds and wind will be steadily mounting ahead of a storm on Sunday through Monday night. Friday and Saturday’s clouds will become Sunday showers around 1 p.m., while the temperature stays in the 60s.

Sunday’s warmth will likely be spoiled a bit by showers through the afternoon, reminding Bostonians of the summer’s consistently rainy weekends.

Weather in New England be like yeah we’ll make it disgustingly cold for a while and then randomly jack up 10 degrees for rain so you can’t enjoy it — $UFFER (@dem0cracyhat3r) December 7, 2023

By Sunday night, the showers will become heavy rain and patchy fog. After 4 a.m., there is also a chance of thunderstorms and wind gusts up to 44 mph.

The chance of precipitation on Monday is almost 100 percent, the NSW reported. High winds will stick around all day and night on Monday, adding to the huge drop in temperature to below freezing after sunset.

In Northern New England, this unsettled weather system may materialize as snow.

Could be a wet and unsettled weekend for much of the East, with snow for northern areas! Keep an eye on your local forecast at https://t.co/QoghhWv7M7 if you have plans 🌧❄ pic.twitter.com/KgZUMGiuD1 — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) December 7, 2023