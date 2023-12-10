Weather

Storm brings heavy rains, strong winds to region

The weather conditions are expected to continue through Monday morning.

By Lydia Evans

Excessive rainfall and strong winds sweeping across Southern New England are expected to last into Monday, according to the National Weather Service. Some areas could see flash flooding.

Worcester, Hartford, and portions of central Massachusetts are at moderate risk to receive three to six inches of rain, the weather service posted to X Sunday. Some spots in the higher elevations of western Massachusetts could see up to four inches of snow. 

Here’s what meteorologists are saying about the storm:

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today December 10
    Mostly cloudy with showers
    Mostly cloudy with showers
    62° 49°
  • Mon December 11
    Rain
    Rain
    58° 32°
  • Tue December 12
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    43° 36°
  • Wed December 13
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    44° 25°
  • Thu December 14
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    36° 30°
  • Fri December 15
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    49° 39°
  • Sat December 16
    Cloudy
    Cloudy
    47° 39°

