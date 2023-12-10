Weather Storm brings heavy rains, strong winds to region The weather conditions are expected to continue through Monday morning.

Excessive rainfall and strong winds sweeping across Southern New England are expected to last into Monday, according to the National Weather Service. Some areas could see flash flooding.

4 PM Sunday STORM UPDATE:

* 2-6″+ of rain, highest amounts across central MA and east-central CT. Flooding likely

*Wind gusts to 60mph possible across SE MA/Cape Cod

*Minor accumulations (1-4″) of snow possible above 600″ in western MA

*Coastal Flooding in Narragansett Bay pic.twitter.com/pNduIMqPcs — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) December 10, 2023

Portions of southern New England have been upgraded to a *MODERATE* risk for excessive rainfall through Monday morning. Between 3-6″ of rain is expected in the area in red which may lead to urban, poor drainage, and flash flooding as well as rapid rises on small rivers & streams pic.twitter.com/lFu7N6I4FA — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) December 10, 2023

Worcester, Hartford, and portions of central Massachusetts are at moderate risk to receive three to six inches of rain, the weather service posted to X Sunday. Some spots in the higher elevations of western Massachusetts could see up to four inches of snow.

Here’s what meteorologists are saying about the storm:

Widespread rain has inundated New England and will continue until late Monday morning.



Watching football? You’ll notice wet weather in every East Coast game. That’s our rain. This storm system extends all the way to the Gulf! pic.twitter.com/LLwLUyjb3D — Tucker Antico (@tuckerweather) December 10, 2023

It will feel “muggy” in greater Boston through the early morning hours, but quicky it’s back to the crisp air before sunrise. Notice the dew point near 60 in eastern MA, but much lower to the west. pic.twitter.com/hT56izzCUM — Dave Epstein (@growingwisdom) December 10, 2023

Important: Have a way to be alerted to flood warnings and other flood guidance overnight. Know your surroundings and be prepared to take action if flash flooding happens around you! Sump pumps should be powered up and ready to kick in. https://t.co/khgp7aRvkR — A.J. Burnett (@WxManAJB) December 10, 2023

