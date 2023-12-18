Weather Watch: Hurricane force winds whipped atop Mount Washington “The strongest summit gust associated with this storm reached an impressive 132 mph around 4 this morning."

The powerful storm that knocked out power to hundreds of thousands in New England and caused destruction and flooding on Monday stretched up to the region’s highest peak.

Hurricane force winds were recorded atop Mount Washington. A weather observer at the Mount Washington Observatory ventured into the “challenging conditions” to capture footage of the storm lashing the summit.

“Upon his return indoors, our instruments recorded a rogue wind gust that reached 119 mph,” the observatory wrote on Facebook. “The strongest summit gust associated with this storm reached an impressive 132 mph around 4 this morning, and the team has measured 2.99 inches of rain so far.”

As of 8:45 p.m. on Monday, more than 206,950 customers in Massachusetts were without power. The National Weather Service said a 68 mph wind gust was recorded at Logan Airport, which local meteorologists said is a record for Boston.