Map: How much rain fell and the highest wind gusts from Monday’s storm in Mass.

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
The cleanup is still underway in Massachusetts following Monday’s powerful storm that battered the region with high winds and heavy rains.
As of Tuesday evening, more than 66,000 customers in the state were still without power. Officials have said the outages could last days after the high winds caused significant damage, bringing down trees across the region.
The National Weather Service said the strongest winds were felt across eastern Massachusetts. Blue Hill Observatory recorded the highest wind gust — 90 mph — during the storm.
Rainfall from the storm also caused widespread flooding. The National Weather Service said most of southern New England saw more than 2 inches of rain, but the highest precipitation totals were recorded across northern Rhode Island into Metrowest, where more than 4.5 inches fell.
After the rain and high winds, the National Weather Service is forecasting dry weather through the holiday weekend.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.