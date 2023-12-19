Weather Map: How much rain fell and the highest wind gusts from Monday’s storm in Mass. The storm knocked out power to thousands of people in Massachusetts. David L. Ryan / The Boston Globe, File

The cleanup is still underway in Massachusetts following Monday’s powerful storm that battered the region with high winds and heavy rains.

As of Tuesday evening, more than 66,000 customers in the state were still without power. Officials have said the outages could last days after the high winds caused significant damage, bringing down trees across the region.

The National Weather Service said the strongest winds were felt across eastern Massachusetts. Blue Hill Observatory recorded the highest wind gust — 90 mph — during the storm.

Here is a map of the highest wind gusts from yesterday's storm. The strongest winds were across eastern MA. Blue Hill Observatory had the highest wind gust of 90 mph, a factor of the elevation of the observation as well as proximity to the storm. pic.twitter.com/SLIXPZOKR8 — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) December 19, 2023

Rainfall from the storm also caused widespread flooding. The National Weather Service said most of southern New England saw more than 2 inches of rain, but the highest precipitation totals were recorded across northern Rhode Island into Metrowest, where more than 4.5 inches fell.

Here is a map of rainfall totals from yesterday's storm. Most of southern New England saw 2+ inches of rainfall, which led to the widespread flooding. The highest rainfall was across northern RI into Metrowest, where amounts of 4.5+ inches were observed. pic.twitter.com/NaVhwQxoDL — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) December 19, 2023

After the rain and high winds, the National Weather Service is forecasting dry weather through the holiday weekend.