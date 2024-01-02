Weather

Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s forecast

The Boston weather forecast for Wednesday calls for mostly sunny skies.
By Jack Pickell

The Boston weather forecast for Wednesday calls for pleasant conditions across the region.

Forecasters expect mostly sunny skies, light winds, and high temperatures in the low 40s.

Thursday will see partly cloudy skies with chances for light rain or snow showers.

