Weather Boston weather: Here's what to expect from Wednesday's forecast Mostly sunny skies. The Boston weather forecast for Wednesday calls for mostly sunny skies.

The Boston weather forecast for Wednesday calls for pleasant conditions across the region.

Forecasters expect mostly sunny skies, light winds, and high temperatures in the low 40s.

Thursday will see partly cloudy skies with chances for light rain or snow showers.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Boston, MA 41° Mostly sunny High 41° Low 31° RealFeel® 43 ° F

Humidity 37%

Precipitation 0%

Wind 5 MPH NW

Visibility 10MI Hourly Forecast 37 ° 37 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 5PM

36 ° 36 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 6PM

33 ° 33 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 7PM

32 ° 32 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 8PM

31 ° 31 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 9PM

31 ° 31 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 10PM

30 ° 30 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 11PM

30 ° 30 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 12AM

30 ° 30 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 1AM

30 ° 30 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 2AM

30 ° 30 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 3AM

30° 30 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 4AM

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 41° 31°

Wed Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 42° 32°

Thu Rain to snow Rain to snow 41° 22°

Fri Sunny Sunny 36° 27°

Sat Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 33° 31°

Sun Snow Snow 34° 24°

Mon Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 36° 28° Down Arrow