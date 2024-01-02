Weather
Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s forecast
Mostly sunny skies.
The Boston weather forecast for Wednesday calls for pleasant conditions across the region.
Forecasters expect mostly sunny skies, light winds, and high temperatures in the low 40s.
Thursday will see partly cloudy skies with chances for light rain or snow showers.
Winter Watch
❄️ Everything you need to know about the latest winter weather news and lifestyle updates.
Daily Local Weather Forecast
Hourly Forecast
-
37°
37 degrees
moon
moon
Precipitation 0%
5PM
-
36°
36 degrees
moon
moon
Precipitation 0%
6PM
-
33°
33 degrees
moon
moon
Precipitation 0%
7PM
-
32°
32 degrees
moon
moon
Precipitation 0%
8PM
-
31°
31 degrees
moon
moon
Precipitation 0%
9PM
-
31°
31 degrees
moon
moon
Precipitation 0%
10PM
-
30°
30 degrees
moon
moon
Precipitation 0%
11PM
-
30°
30 degrees
moon
moon
Precipitation 0%
12AM
-
30°
30 degrees
moon
moon
Precipitation 0%
1AM
-
30°
30 degrees
moon
moon
Precipitation 0%
2AM
-
30°
30 degrees
moon
moon
Precipitation 0%
3AM
-
30°
30 degrees
moon
moon
Precipitation 0%
4AM
powered by:
Daily Local Weather Forecast
-
Today
January 02
Mostly sunny
-
Wed
January 03
Intermittent clouds
Intermittent clouds
42°
32°
-
Thu
January 04
Rain to snow
-
Fri
January 05
Sunny
-
Sat
January 06
Mostly cloudy
-
Sun
January 07
Snow
-
Mon
January 08
Mostly sunny
powered by:
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.