Weather

Maps: How much rain, snow, and wind is in the forecast for Tuesday night

“A strong storm system will impact New England Tuesday night into Wednesday.”

John Tlumacki / The Boston Globe, File

By Dialynn Dwyer

Cleanup from the weekend’s snowstorm may still be underway, but already meteorologists are warning Massachusetts residents that another impactful storm system is on its way to the region. 

The “potentially high impact” system will move into the region late Tuesday into Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service, bringing with it strong to damaging winds, heavy rain, and coastal flooding.

Service meteorologists said for interior Massachusetts, the conditions could be cold enough at the start for precipitation to begin as snow, but otherwise, eastern parts of the state should see rain as the storm moves in.

“Rain will perhaps be the greatest impact of this event for the interior population,” the service said.

Below, check out the latest maps from local meteorologists forecasting the potential impacts of the storm, from rain to snow to high winds. 

NWS Boston

WBZ

Boston 25 News 

WHDH

NBC10 Boston & NECN

WCVB