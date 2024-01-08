Weather Maps: How much rain, snow, and wind is in the forecast for Tuesday night “A strong storm system will impact New England Tuesday night into Wednesday.” John Tlumacki / The Boston Globe, File

Cleanup from the weekend’s snowstorm may still be underway, but already meteorologists are warning Massachusetts residents that another impactful storm system is on its way to the region.

The “potentially high impact” system will move into the region late Tuesday into Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service, bringing with it strong to damaging winds, heavy rain, and coastal flooding.

Service meteorologists said for interior Massachusetts, the conditions could be cold enough at the start for precipitation to begin as snow, but otherwise, eastern parts of the state should see rain as the storm moves in.

“Rain will perhaps be the greatest impact of this event for the interior population,” the service said.

Below, check out the latest maps from local meteorologists forecasting the potential impacts of the storm, from rain to snow to high winds.

A strong storm system will impact New England Tuesday night into Wednesday.

-1 to 3" of snow Tuesday evening then switching to rain.

-2 to 4" of Rain, heaviest overnight Tuesday.

-45 to 65 mph wind gusts overnight Tuesday.

-River, stream, and coastal flooding possible. pic.twitter.com/tVi1hIZ76H — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) January 8, 2024

Full slate on this incoming sou'easter arriving late Tuesday afternoon and peaking overnight.



Snow, rain, wind, flooding, outages, yes. #wbz pic.twitter.com/zj0KUelzvM — Eric Fisher (@ericfisher) January 8, 2024

We are looking at a widespread 1-3" of rain Tuesday night into Wednesday. On top of that, there will be rapid snowmelt. A FLOOD WATCH goes into effect Tues PM into Wednesday afternoon ahead of the flooding concern. pic.twitter.com/CUu4XxBEIR — Vicki Graf (@VickiGrafWX) January 8, 2024

Make sure devices are charged before going to bed Tuesday night. Stronger wind gusts will arrive overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, leading to a power outage concern — especially across eastern MA. pic.twitter.com/USC20Mw0B1 — Vicki Graf (@VickiGrafWX) January 8, 2024

Tracking another big storm (a sou'easter)….rain & wind the biggest meteorological elements with this one.



Brunt of the heavy rain/highest wind is from 11pm TUE-7am WED.#7news pic.twitter.com/wNOCB59JYN — Jeremy Reiner (@jreineron7) January 8, 2024

Daily Forecast Video: Next storm to be milder – brief mix to rain and wind for many, big NH & ME mountain snow – video at the link! https://t.co/IgjPIW5mlT pic.twitter.com/cXq8rQhh50 — Matt Noyes NBC10 Boston & NECN (@MattNBCBoston) January 8, 2024

Here's an estimate of the wind gusts Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. #wcvb pic.twitter.com/IZ81QPqHW9 — Mike Wankum (@MetMikeWCVB) January 8, 2024