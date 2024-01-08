Weather The next storm is coming, and meteorologists say it will be wetter Much of southern New England is in for a wetter, windier, and (slightly) warmer winter storm this week. Locations near Boston received less snow this past weekend. A car navigated Wendell Street in Cambridge. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

Ah, winter in New England.

The dust is still settling from this weekend’s snowfall, but meteorologists already have their eyes on the next storm — a wetter and windier midweek affair, according to predictions.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for much of southern New England between Tuesday evening and Wednesday afternoon. NWS is predicting possible flooding caused by heavy rain and snowmelt as temperatures reach the 50s in some areas.

“Excessive rainfall of between two [to] three inches falling Tuesday night into Wednesday morning in combination with snowmelt may result in rapid stream and river rises,” the NWS alert reads. “Snow clogged drains may also contribute to the flood risk in poor drainage and urban areas.”

Already tracking the next storm, and unfortunately, this one produces 1-3" or rain. A lot of melting snow too. Flood watch up. pic.twitter.com/nLNINNqRrP — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) January 8, 2024

The flood watch excludes Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard, and Nantucket, though NWS is also warning that parts of eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island could be in for sustained winds of 30 to 40 mph, with gusts potentially reaching 60 mph.

WBZ meteorologists are predicting Tuesday’s storm will bring a “quick thump of snow” in elevated areas around Worcester County and central and northern New England.

As NBC10 Boston meteorologist Pete Bouchard put it in a post on X, this next storm is shaping up to be “a gnarly mess.”

This is the kind of wind potential we have Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. Needless to say, coupled with the torrential rain and melting snow…this is expected to be a high-impact event. #wbz pic.twitter.com/9V1tYatbLb — Eric Fisher (@ericfisher) January 8, 2024

If that’s not enough winter weather for you, NBC10 Boston is also forecasting another storm arriving Friday night and lasting into Saturday. According to NBC10, the conditions could be similar to Tuesday’s storm: “A multifaceted event with a burst of snow changing to rain and damaging wind gust potential.”

