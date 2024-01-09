Weather Power outages in Mass.: ‘The potential exists across the state’ Tuesday night Officials are concerned that residents will be left in the dark as a weather event brings strong winds and the threat of flooding. Just days after a snow storm hit New England, officials warn that heavy rain and strong winds will follow Tuesday night into Wednesday and could lead to more power outages. JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images

Another weather event is rolling through Massachusetts beginning Tuesday evening, but this time, it brings with it less snow and more heavy rain and strong winds — which means a high likelihood of power outages.

Most of the commonwealth was under a flood watch through Wednesday afternoon. Under a high wind warning, North Shore communities and southeastern Massachusetts could see wind gusts up to 65 mph., while much of the state was under a wind advisory, with the potential to see wind gusts of 55 mph.

Alan Dunham with NWS Boston said those powerful winds mean power outages are a big concern.

Advertisement:

“There could be some tree limbs down that could cause power outages,” Dunham said. “The potential exists across the state.”

WBZ reports that strong winds will peak sometime between 11 p.m. Tuesday and 5 a.m. Wednesday. Though those winds start to die down as the sun comes up, it will remain windy throughout the day, making power outage recovery more difficult.

Make sure devices are charged before going to bed Tuesday night. Stronger wind gusts will arrive overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, leading to a power outage concern — especially across eastern MA. pic.twitter.com/USC20Mw0B1 — Vicki Graf (@VickiGrafWX) January 8, 2024

The weekend’s snow and Tuesday night’s rain could also make matters worse, both National Grid and Eversource officials warned. The only part of the state not under a flood watch as of Tuesday morning was the Cape and Islands, which could see less than two inches of rain. Some parts of southern New England could see around four inches of rain.

“Saturated grounds from heavy rainfall and snow melting along with gusting winds have the potential to damage trees and knock down power wires, causing power outages in impacted locations,” a National Grid spokesperson said.

National Grid said this week’s potential power outages will be a challenge considering their crews already had to restore power for tens of thousands of customers due to the weekend’s snow storm.

Advertisement:

But their spokesperson said 800 crews and 2,700 field personnel are ready for recovery efforts once the storm passes. Eversource also has hundreds of line and tree crews on standby.

Power outage map



