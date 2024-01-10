Weather Here’s where power is still out in Mass. after Tuesday’s storm Tuesday's severe weather wasn't as bad as mid-December's storm, but thousands were still without power on Wednesday. Thousands were without power following a storm that brought with it rain and strong winds in Massachusetts. Craig F. Walker/Boston Globe

Thousands of residents were left in the dark Wednesday after a severe storm moved through New England, bringing with it plenty of rain and strong winds.

Utility company officials said they had prepared for potential power outages as if the storm could be comparable to the mid-December weather event, when more than 100,000 customers were without power in Massachusetts — some for days.

According to both National Grid’s and Eversource’s online outage maps for the commonwealth, there were far fewer and much shorter estimated recovery times. Less than 5,000 customers were in the dark as of 9:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Advertisement:

“We prepare for storms based on the projected forecasts, and thankfully there was not nearly as much damage as had been expected,” a spokesperson for National Grid said.

Since the start of a second winter storm of the week that brought damaging winds and heavy rain across Massachusetts, we have restored service to over 22,000 impacted customers.



Over 800 crews and more than 2,700 field-based personnel are working to restore power to the… pic.twitter.com/102L95h27P — National Grid MA (@nationalgridMA) January 10, 2024

National Grid said on X that they had already restored power to 22,000 customers, and Eversource had done so for 9,000 customers.

The most impacted areas in National Grid’s coverage area were Essex County (less than 2,000 customers without power) and Worcester County (more than 1,000 without power).

A spokesperson for National Grid said they were hopeful power would be restored for customers by Wednesday afternoon. Most of the estimated recovery times listed on National Grid’s outage map showed after 10 a.m. for Worcester, around 11:30 a.m. for Dudley, and as late as 4 p.m. for Rockport.

Restoration time estimates were similar with Eversource, though most of the outages were reported in southeastern Massachusetts. Barnstable and Yarmouth had hundreds without power, with restoration times listed as no later than 12:15 p.m.

A spokesperson for Eversource said there is still a possibility that winds around the Cape could cause more outages, but overall the wind was not as severe as forecasted in Massachusetts and line crews “didn’t see as much tree damage.”

Advertisement:

As the utility crews work to restore power to the thousands without it, they said they also have an eye on the storms to come — one this weekend and another next week — that could bring similar weather conditions.

Power outage map



