7 snow maps forecasting how much total accumulation could arrive with latest coastal storm

Massachusetts is in for yet another storm.
The National Weather Service is forecasting a coastal storm will arrive late Monday into Tuesday, bringing with it a period of accumulating snow and ice that could result in slippery conditions for the morning commute.
“Snow covered roads followed by an icy mix will yield slippery travel,” service meteorologists warned in their forecast.
The service is predicting that snow will overspread the region around midnight, with a few inches of accumulation expected by 7 a.m. before precipitation changes to sleet and freezing rain.
“Winds will begin to shift from the northeast becoming easterly then southerly allowing warmer air to push north,” forecasters said. “This elevated warm nose moves into the south coast of MA/RI by 7-8am leading to a period of a few hours where sleet and freezing rain is possible until the subfreezing surface air is dislodged and things change to all rain.”
For some areas, the precipitation will stay snow, according to the service, which has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for most of Massachusetts, excepting the South Shore and Cape Cod.
Below, seven maps from local meteorologists forecasting how much total snow accumulation could occur from the coastal storm.
