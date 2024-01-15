Weather 7 snow maps forecasting how much total accumulation could arrive with latest coastal storm “Snow covered roads followed by an icy mix will yield slippery travel.” "Happy winter" was scrawled in the snow on a Boston sidewalk.

Massachusetts is in for yet another storm.

The National Weather Service is forecasting a coastal storm will arrive late Monday into Tuesday, bringing with it a period of accumulating snow and ice that could result in slippery conditions for the morning commute.

“Snow covered roads followed by an icy mix will yield slippery travel,” service meteorologists warned in their forecast.

The service is predicting that snow will overspread the region around midnight, with a few inches of accumulation expected by 7 a.m. before precipitation changes to sleet and freezing rain.

[Tuesday Forecast] Here is a simulation (not expected to be exact) of precip type tonight & Tue. #Snow overspreads MA/RI/CT ~ midnight, 1-2" by 7 AM Tue. Rain/snow/mix line moves north into CT/RI & eastern MA. Snow covered roads followed by an icy mix will yield slippery travel. pic.twitter.com/cZQQQ7Tasm — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) January 15, 2024

“Winds will begin to shift from the northeast becoming easterly then southerly allowing warmer air to push north,” forecasters said. “This elevated warm nose moves into the south coast of MA/RI by 7-8am leading to a period of a few hours where sleet and freezing rain is possible until the subfreezing surface air is dislodged and things change to all rain.”

Advertisement:

For some areas, the precipitation will stay snow, according to the service, which has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for most of Massachusetts, excepting the South Shore and Cape Cod.

Below, seven maps from local meteorologists forecasting how much total snow accumulation could occur from the coastal storm.

Accumulating snow is expected late tonight-Tue. The snow is expected to change to sleet & freezing rain around midday along and a bit west of I-95 corridor, and to plain rain S&E of I-95 in the morning. Total snow accum will be 1-3" south of the MA Pike and 3-5" to the north. pic.twitter.com/KFd63fMq26 — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) January 15, 2024

Added a couple of inches to the totals north and west for tomorrow. South and east of MA pike still looks like a change to a mix after morning snow. Plan on slower travel to work/school in the morning. pic.twitter.com/oFuQ3mcVU5 — Dave Epstein (@growingwisdom) January 15, 2024

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY Tuesday for this snow on the way. We will be talking about in detail on our @boston25 News Live Stream at 5 and 6! pic.twitter.com/eeQJgrDRJk — Kevin Lemanowicz (@KevinBoston25) January 15, 2024

A host of winter weather hazards and advisories regionally and into New England #MAwx



⚠️Winter Weather Advisory: 7 PM tonight – 7 PM Tuesday.



❄️ 1-3" snow accumulation

🌧️ areas of mixed precipitation

🌡️ freezing cold temperatures

🧊 light ice glaze

🚗 slippery road conditions pic.twitter.com/EUgSQ6dSXu — Alyssa Andrews (@HoosierLyss) January 15, 2024

Update shows meatier snow amounts in Northern Mass/Southern NH. After a morning burst of snow in the 1-3/Up to 1" ranges, we'll see some icing and rain mix in. Slick roads most of the day. pic.twitter.com/oxi1r0r1Ph — Pete Bouchard (@PeteNBCBoston) January 15, 2024

7WEATHER Blog: This week is off to a cold start and will feature some light snow throughout the day tomorrow. 7's Melanie Black has your latest forecast, including the timing for this week's snowfall!https://t.co/nJ0z1RQitK pic.twitter.com/mH75MLGuO4 — 7News Boston WHDH (@7News) January 15, 2024

MONDAY AM weather update ⤵️

Chilly sunshine gives way to increasing clouds on this #MLKDay Light snow❄️ for Tuesday with some rain mixing in near the coast and SE MA #WCVB pic.twitter.com/fx1ugeChSs — Cindy Fitzgibbon (@Met_CindyFitz) January 15, 2024