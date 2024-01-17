Weather 6 maps predicting accumulation totals for Friday’s snowfall “Travel impacted, especially across SE MA Friday evening.” A morning snowstorm continued as people walked near the Boston Public Garden Tuesday.

Residents in some parts of Massachusetts should be prepared for even more snow at the end of the week.

The National Weather Service is forecasting a “round of light snow” will arrive Friday, with the highest totals expected to accumulate in southeastern Massachusetts.

Below, see six maps from local meteorologists forecasting how much snow could accumulate with the latest round of precipitation arriving in the region.

Another round of light snow is expected Friday, with the highest totals across SE MA and RI! Cold air rushes in behind the departing low pressure, with wind chill values Friday night and Saturday dropping to near or below 0F! pic.twitter.com/rweOwRtiTD — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) January 17, 2024

Storm mostly misses Friday night and early Saturday. Most likely areas to see accumulation are south. Could change if forecast track is different in coming days. #WeatherWisdom #Snow #Winter #Forecast pic.twitter.com/FUbp76ZQ1r — Dave Epstein (@growingwisdom) January 17, 2024

Glancing shot at a large storm that glides by to the south on Friday. Ocean effect snow is the player on the South Shore. Otherwise, accumulations seem minimal. Cold weekend, but then we return to the "old winter" weather we saw before this freeze. pic.twitter.com/7I2urLaOvC — Pete Bouchard (@PeteNBCBoston) January 17, 2024

Cold and dry Thursday. Tracking more light snow for Friday.



* Focused south midday/evening

* No mixing with rain….light & fluffy snow

* Travel impacted, especially across SE MA Friday evening. #7news pic.twitter.com/OdLLaJ79iO — Jeremy Reiner (@jreineron7) January 17, 2024

Flurries may produce a patchy coating to 1/2" THURSDAY – low impact.

This is a map for FRIDAY snowfall – moderate impact to the PM commute.@boston25 #mawx #newengland #snow pic.twitter.com/JrzrBsaCrq — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) January 17, 2024

WEDNESDAY AM weather update ⤵️

We are locked in the cold through the weekend. Sunny ☀️ and windy today only in the 20°s. A little light snow ❄️ Friday PM mainly near south of MA pike #WCVB pic.twitter.com/Ii9oeAMZod — Cindy Fitzgibbon (@Met_CindyFitz) January 17, 2024