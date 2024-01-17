6 maps predicting accumulation totals for Friday’s snowfall

Winter Watch
Residents in some parts of Massachusetts should be prepared for even more snow at the end of the week.
The National Weather Service is forecasting a “round of light snow” will arrive Friday, with the highest totals expected to accumulate in southeastern Massachusetts.
Below, see six maps from local meteorologists forecasting how much snow could accumulate with the latest round of precipitation arriving in the region.
